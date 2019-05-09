COMMUNITY EVENTS
LONGUE VUE LEADERSHIP: Dr. Stella Baty Landis, a New Orleans native, has been appointed executive director at Longue Vue House and Gardens. Landis brings experience in executive arts management, creative community engagement and social justice, with a bachelor's degree in music from UC Berkley and a master's and doctoral degrees in historical musicology from Princeton.
DEPUTIES RECOGNIZED: A graduation ceremony was held recently for 17 Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office correctional officers who completed the training tor Peace Officer Standards and Training Council certification. Awards were also presented for marksmanship, test scores, fitness and more. Graduates were Kabrina C. Badon, Natrelle M. Bailey, Sean M. Bechet, Ariel C. Breaux, Darline A. Eleby, Nickeisha G. Elmore, Raymoniqua M. Johnson, Quiera N. Joseph, Jada N. Lewis, Keri A. Lynch, Rome H. Mack, LeJeanne M. Menina, Catrina Y. Nealy, Theresa M. Park, Jonisha J. Richardson, Andre J. Samuels and Tyla N. Sterling.
ST. JOHN DEPUTIES: Four St. John Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were graduates of the Peace Officer Standards and Training program Class 109 conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy in Thibodaux. The 15-week program included training in firearms, physical fitness, Louisiana criminal and traffic law, writing reports, conducting interrogations and investigative techniques. Deputies Jacqueline Gabriel, Roberson Thelemaque, Keniel Henry and Kristina Liscano were recognized.
SPORTS BANQUET: The Westbank Quarterback Club will hold its Ennis H. Grundmeyer Memorial West Bank High School Athletic Awards Banquet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Four Columns, 3711 West Bank Expressway, Harvey. Guest Speaker will be Ryan Clark, former player at Archbishop Shaw High School, LSU, the NFL and current ESPN commentator. For information contact Jeff Wooton (504) 392-3977.
DANCE PARTY: Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie perform Creole and Zydeco music at the Louisiana Dance Party at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the French Quarter Visitor Center of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 419 Decatur St., New Orleans. A dance instructor will be on hand to help start the steppin’. Free. (504) 589-3882, ext. 221 or www.nps.gov/jela.
OLYMPIC RUN: The Law Enforcement Torch Run will be held at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, May 16, to benefit the Louisiana Special Olympics. It starts at Frostop, 411 E. Airline Highway in LaPlace. The race, presented by the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, encourages runners and bike riders to participate in the 8-mile route ending at St. Peter Church, 1550 La. 44, Reserve. A post run celebration will be held at Frenier’s Landing, 113 Dottie Lane, LaPlace. For information, contact Lt. Greg Baker at (985) 652-7058 or Greg Za Maurin at (985) 359-87
CRAWFISH AND COMMERCE: The Jefferson Chamber will host its annual crawfish boil at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the office at 3412 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie. Tickets are $50 members, $60 prospective members, $35 young professionals (ages 21-39) for all-you-can-eat crawfish, catfish, Cajun cuisine, beverages, music and games. Tickets can be purchased at www.jeffersonchamber.org or (504) 835-3880.
LUPUS WALK: The third annual Helena Alexander Lupus Awareness Walk will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Audubon Park, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Registration is free, with water, fruit and a souvenir, plus information about Lupus.
TRAINING CENTER GROUNDBREAKING: St. John Parish will break ground for the Lloyd B. Johnson Law Enforcement Training Center at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, at 947 Cambridge Drive in LaPlace. It will house an indoor shooting range, offer training for law enforcement officers and community education such as hunter safety, women’s self-defense and crime prevention.
COIN SHOW: The Crescent City Coin Club Spring Coin Show will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 18, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 6401 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie. Featured will be buying, selling and appraisals of U.S. and foreign coins, paper money, Carnival doubloons and gold and silver bullion. More information at www.crescentcitycoinclub.org.
CRAWFISH COOKOFF: Gretna's GRID Parent Association will hold a cooking competition at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Mel Ott Park, 2301 Belle Chasse Highway in Gretna. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 kids under 12, with a military discount. In addition to crawfish, there will be live entertainment. For information, visit the Facebook page for GRIDParentAssociation or (504) 363-1597.
DUTCH OVEN COOKING: Wego Cookers, part of the Louisiana Dutch Oven Society, will be hosting their next event at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Bayou Segnette State Park's Pavilion 1, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Anyone interested in learning to cook or enjoy outside cooking is invited. Sampling begins at 11:30 a.m. There event is free but entrance fees to the park will apply. Call John Heiken at (504)756-1853 for information.
BALLET CONCERT: The New Orleans Ballet Association's Spring Dance Concert featuring participants of its Center for Dance programs for youth will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Tulane University’s Dixon Hall, 6823 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. Tickets are $10 through www.NOBAdance.com, (504) 522-0996 or 935 Gravier St., Suite 800, New Orleans.
SIERRA CLUB: "Outdoor Course" will be the topic of Sara Sneath's talk at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Audubon Zoo's Dominion Auditorium, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. For the Delta Chapter meeting, she will discuss living outdoors for three months and how it changed her perspective. For information, contact Tim Wiedel at (414) 248-2554.
HOME TOUR: Friends of the Cabildo will host a Spring Home and Courtyard Tour from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 19, with tickets and information on the self-guided tour at the 1850 House Museum Store, 523 St. Ann St., French Quarter. Tickets are $20-$25 and can be purchased online at www.friendsofthecabildo.org.
SUPER BOIL: The Touchdown Club of New Orleans, Inc., hosts its 47th annual crawfish boil at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the Harahan Lions Club, 1001 Hickory Ave., Harahan. Donations of $35 per person benefit the club's philanthropic endeavors, with entertainment, prizes, a silent auction and more. Deadline for paid reservations is Friday, May 17. To purchase online, visit www.tdcno.com or mail to The Touchdown Club of New Orleans, 212 Maple Ridge Drive, Metairie, La., 70001.
PLANE CRASH DOCUMENTARY: The ill-fated flight that crashed in Kenner in 1982 is the subject of a new documentary to be screened at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. "Pan Am Flight 759" by Royd Anderson looks at the crash that claimed the lives of 154 people. The free screening is part of the Jefferson Parish Historical Society's meeting. For information, call (504) 838-1100 or visit www.jefferson.lib.la.us.
FLAG PLANTING: Volunteers are needed to assist staff and volunteers from Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve and The National WWII Museum in support of Memorial Day at Chalmette National Cemetery, 8606 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. It's part of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve. Flags will be put at every headstone in the cemetery at 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, and picked up and repackaged for storage at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28. The projects require walking and bending over. Volunteers can sign up for the Memorial Day projects online at www.nps.gov/jela or (504) 589-3882 ext. 120.
ART EDUCATION WORKSHOP: Lusher Charter School will host “ArtsSpark: Igniting the Power of Arts,” a daylong professional development session focusing on arts-integration in the classroom for educators at 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, at 5624 Freret St., New Orleans. Cost is $30 per person, including lunch. Space is limited; register at www.lusherschool.org. or Eventbrite. For more information, email sheila_nelson@lusherschool.org or call (504) 324-7340.
CIVIL RIGHTS DISCUSSION: Leona Tate was 6 years old when she walked into a formerly all-white elementary school in 1960, as one of four girls who helped desegregate New Orleans public schools. She has been working to assure civil rights for all and to share stories of New Orleans' black history ever since. She will speak at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, French Quarter Visitor Center of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 419 Decatur St., New Orleans. Call (504) 589-3882 ext. 221 or www.nps.gov/jela.
GARAGE SALE: The Ladies Auxiliary Unit 222 of Harvey-Marrero American Legion Post 222 will have a garage sale at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at 4101 Patriot St., Marrero. Call (504) 347-0845 for further information. Donation are accepted and may be brought to the post home.
MEMORIAL DAY: Vietnam Veterans of VFW Post 3798, the National Park Service and The National WWII Museum are honoring America’s fallen troops at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Chalmette National Cemetery, 8606 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette, part of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve. Call (504) 281-0510 or visit www.nps.gov/jela.
MYSTERY WRITERS: Authors Candice Proctor and Michael Allen Zell will discuss their latest novels at 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Proctor is author of "Who Slays the Wicked," Sebastian St. Cyr Mystery Book 14. Michael Allen Zell is author of "City Krystal Soulman." For information, contact Jefferson Parish Library at (504) 889-8143 or email at wcsmith@jplibrary.net.
LEADERSHIP PROGRAM: Applications are open for the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute's 2020 program. The nine-month course runs September to May, with sessions on public policy, education, health and economic development issues and more. The institute is open to business, civic and public-sector leaders in a 10-parish region, including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. Application deadline is May 31. For information, visit norli.org.
FISHING RODEO: The Holy Cross School annual fishing tournament will be held starting at daybreak May 31 and June 1, with weigh-in at noon June 1 at Hopedale Marina, 7600 Hopedale Highway, St. Bernard. Registration fees are $20-$100. For information, visit holycrosstigers.com.
MEETINGS
GOP LUNCH: The Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish will hear from Larry Dale, president of the Jefferson Parish School Board, and their scholarship winners at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Andrea's Restaurant, 3100 19th St., Metairie. Tickets are $30-$35. To register or for information, contact Carolyn Enterante (504) 919-2101 or email carolyn504@yahoo.com.
ALGIERS HISTORY: The Algiers Historical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive, New Orleans. Wilma Heaton will discuss the history of Lakefront Airport. For more information, visit www.algiershiostircalsociety.org.
NAMI MEETING: The National Alliance on Mental Illness New Orleans will hold an annual membership meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Lakeview Christian Center, 5585 Fleur de Lis Drive, New Orleans. The meeting is open. to RSVP, call (504) 896-2345 or education@namineworleans.org.
REUNIONS
JOHN MCDONOGH GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL: The class of 1944 will hold its 75-year reunion luncheon at 11:30 a.m. May 18 at Andrea's Restaurant, 3100 19th St., Metairie. Cost is $27. For more information and for reservations, call Natalie Normand at (504) 454-7683.
FRANCIS T. NICHOLLS: The alumni of Francis T. Nicholls Senior High School Class of 1969 will hold a reunion at 2 p.m. May 26 at Magnolia Plantation, 818 Elmwood Park Blvd., Harahan. Tickets are $60 advance, $70 at the door. Checks or money orders should be made to FTN'69 Class Reunion; mail to Susan Pons Bourquard, 8916 Crochet Ave., River Ridge, LA 70123. For information, call Wanda Minor (504) 231-4575, Debbie Landry Mora (504) 738-6460, Bourquard (504) 442-0881 or Betty Stoll Wright at (504) 835-6220.
RIVERDALE HIGH '69: The more than 800 alumnae of Riverdale High School will hold a 50-year reunion the weekend of June 1-2, with a variety of events. Email contact information and questions to riverdale1969@cox.net.
RIVERDALE HIGH '64: Riverdale High School's first graduation class of 1964 will hold a class luncheon at noon June 1, at the Pearl Room, 2310 Hickory Ave., Harahan. Cost is $36, and reservations must be made no later than May 19. For information, contact Carol Palmgren Staiano at staiano@bellsouth.net.
ST. JOSEPH'S ACADEMY: The alumnae of St. Joseph's Academy will hold a 50-year reunion at 11 a.m. June 8 at Ralph's on the Park, 900 City Park Ave., New Orleans. Cost is $40. For information, contact Dianne Volpe at diannev6@att.net.
WEST JEFFERSON: The alumni of the West Jefferson Class of 1969 plan a 50-year reunion at 8 p.m. June 29 at the Four Columns, 311 Westbank Expressway, Harvey. Cost is $58 per person. Checks should be made and mailed to West Jeff Class of ’69 Reunion, 4605 15th St., Marrero. Email to wjclass69@gmail.com.
BENEFITS
OYSTERS AND BEER: "Come Shell-A-Brate With Us" is the theme for the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana's fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday, May 24, at The Old Iron Works, 612 Piety St., New Orleans. Tickets are $30 and include food, games, music and a raffle. For information and tickets, visit www.crcl.org.
KIDS & SUMMER
JUNIOR DEPUTIES: Registration is open for the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office Junior Deputy program for ages 10 to 13. The academy will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, from June 4 to July 11, at the Sheriff’s Office Training Center, 2118 Jackson Blvd., Chalmette. To register, parents can call Capt. Borchers at (504) 278-7628 or Sgt. Eilers at (504) 278-7799.
JPAS YOUTH INTENSIVES: Registration is open for sessions of Jefferson Performing Arts Society's Youth Summer Musical Intensives, with three options and offerings on both sides of the Mississippi River. One session is for students entering grades three to eight, one for grades six to 12 and a young actors' studio session for those entering grades one to eight. Productions include "My Fair Lady" student edition, "Disney's Aladdin Jr." and "The Little Mermaid Jr." For information and to register, visit jpas.org.
STEM SCIENCE CAMP: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math will all be a part of the St. Bernard Parish Public School System's program at the Maumus Science Center in Arabi. Students entering first through fifth grade can participate. The first session is from June 10-14 and the second from June 17-21, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those entering sixth through eighth grade will participate in the June 24-28 session. Tuition is $150 per week. Registration materials and more information can be found at www.sbpsb.org/summercamp or (504) 301-2000.
FOOTBALL CAMP: Holy Cross Football Camp will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22-July 26, 5500 Paris Ave., New Orleans. The camp is open to boys ages 8 to 13. Cost is $150. Drills will be non-contact and football-specific. Participants will learn strength and conditioning. Concessions will be available for purchase. Register online at www.holycrosstigers.com. For information, Coach Adam Giglio at agiglio@holycrosstigers.com.