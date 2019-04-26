Lemonade isn’t just about lemons anymore.
At the recent Lemonade Day tasting contest held at the Audubon Zoo, the array of colors made it clear that the classic, three-ingredient summer quencher has come a long way.
Nineteen entries competed for the title of Best Tasting Lemonade in New Orleans. Some of those were individuals, some were teams, and so all in all, about 40 youngsters took part. Lemonade Day, in its ninth year, is a free, statewide, entrepreneurial program that teaches young people how to start, own and operate their own business by running a lemonade stand. They all sell their products on Lemonade Day, May 4.
Contestants poured their samples into small translucent cups for each of the four judges, and the assembled rows were a pastel rainbow: Yellows segued into oranges and a whole spectrum of pinks, which moved on to a pale blue and then a purple.
Colorful — and flavorful — additions to the traditional lemon, water and sugar mixture included juice from mangos, oranges, pineapples, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries, along with mint, coconut and colorful ribbons of chewy candy. One young entrepreneur used cucumbers and mint to make a pale-green infusion.
There were variations in ingredients even among the basic ades, such as use of honey instead of sugar and the addition of a little kick from sparkling water.
Who knew there could be so much variety in lemonade?
Malana Joseph, Lemonade Day spokeswoman, said that the basic ade is always the most popular, but variations on its sweet-and-sour theme seem at a peak this year. “I’ve never seen the candy before this year," she said. Honey was new as well.
Other things seem different, too. "I’ve never seen so many kids not want to share their secret ingredients," Joseph added. "Overall (the tasting) is way more competitive than in previous years. Eighty percent of the kids there had already taken part in a (previous year’s) tasting contest.”
Those intrigued by the complex flavors seen at the tasting contest may be glad to know there'll be no bait-and-switch at the lemonade stands May 4: Those same recipes will likely be available at stands across the city, Joseph said. “Everybody wants to (be unique) because around Jazz Fest, there’s a lemonade stand on every corner. They (participants) try to make themselves stand out,” she said.
Some recipes were closely guarded secrets. The winning entry was a secret even from the Greater Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church youth group who’ll be selling it on Lemonade Day.
Members at the tasting were Johaan Anderson, Destiny Westley, Makayla Thibodeaux and Kamren Powell, with church youth director Richard Bourgeois. Bourgeois said his sister makes their lemonade, and it’s been so successful that she’s gone into business for herself selling it year-round. But she’s not giving the secret away, even to him, he said.
The church group began taking part in Lemonade Day in 2013, and was named the 2018 entrepreneur of the year. Their booth also serves hot dogs and hamburgers.
Second place went to Fleur De Licious, a group of family and friends in their seventh year of lemonade-making. Mentor Quin Laroche works with the group of about nine kids.
Tiana Miriki, 10, described the process of lemonade creation. “You squeeze the juice out of it (a lemon). After that I take the seeds out. Then you add flavors like orange or pineapple. You squeeze the orange, but you can't squeeze a pineapple.”
Peri Smith’s favorite part “is that we all get together and enjoy it. We make music videos, and we have a Facebook page.” See their latest video at www.facebook.com/fleurdeliciouslemonadestand/
And in third place were the Cooper brothers, Kalvin, 10, and Luke, 5, who made their ade with the basics of lemon juice and sugar but added a kick. Luke said the secret ingredient was love, but mom Portia Cooper confides that it comes from sparkling water.
Making their cool treat, sold under the business name of Fresh Made Lemonade, is a family affair. They’re getting ready for their sixth Lemonade Day, but in the past have made up to $500 with their booth.
The most eye-catching entry at the contest was from Candyland Lemonade Stand. A clear dispenser held their pale blue ade, colored by a raspberry juice blend. Clear containers on top were packed with brightly hued gummies and strips of Sour Patch candies. Customers can buy a lemonade and then add their own extras from the candy bar.
“You put it in the lemonade and when you get to the bottom there’s a surprise,” said Krystal Hayes, mother of the three Candyland kids: Vincent Riggin Jr, 13; Rolan Henderson, 3, and Azelyah Henderson, 10. The best part of Lemonade Day, Azelyah said, is “that you get to let others children taste it.”
Hayes said making the product is something the family does together. “It all goes down in the kitchen,” she said.
Those who register to take part in Lemonade Day get access to online support materials that help them get their stands up and running and teach the basics of finance.
The 15 lessons of Lemonade Day include creating budgets, setting profit-making goals, serving customers, repaying investors and giving back to the community. Participants keep all the money they make and are encouraged to spend some, save some and share some.
Lemonade Day was brought to Louisiana in 2010 by entrepreneurs John Georges, CEO of Georges Enterprises, and Todd Graves, founder and CEO, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.
Kids can register to take part at lemonadeday.org/louisiana/. All the educational support materials can be downloaded from the site.