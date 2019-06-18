COMMUNITY EVENTS
ORLEANS PARISH JAIL: Efforts by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office to improve jail conditions deemed unconstitutional by the U.S. Department of Justice will be outlined during a community meeting at 6 p.m. June 25 at Progressive Baptist Church, 1214 S. Robertson St. The public meeting is required by a 2016 federal consent decree. Sheriff Marlin N. Gusman and compliance director Darnley Hodge will update the public on events, accomplishments and challenges of the first and second quarters of 2019, and OPSO will discuss jail operations in detail.
PUBLIC TRANSIT: The Regional Planning Commission is planning a series of discussions of how public transit can better serve and connect people in Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Bernard parishes in June and July. All of these open houses will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. This month's dates and locations are:
- Monday, June 24, Carrollton Area Network, at St. Mary’s Dominican High School, 7701 Walmsley Ave., New Orleans.
- Tuesday, June 25, New Orleans, New Orleans City Council District A, at the Glazer Family Club at Tulane University, 2900 Ben Weiner Drive, New Orleans.
For schedule updates and information, visit newlinksnola.com or email the project team at info@newlinksnola.com.
FESTIGALS: The popular three-day Celebrating Women's Conference will be June 21-23 at the Jung Hotel, 1500 Canal St., New Orleans, with entertainer Amanda Shaw as the grand diva. Events include the Hats Off Luncheon, breakout sessions and the Step Up parade through the French Quarter. For information and tickets, visit www.festigals.org.
EARLY BASEBALL IN NEW ORLEANS: S. Derby Gisclair will discuss his new book, "Early Baseball in New Orleans: A History of 19th Century Play," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
RECITAL SCHEDULE: The Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts' River Ridge school of Music and Dance will hold vocal and instrumental recitals Saturday, June 29, at 8:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m and 7:30 p.m., and a dance recital at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Solomon Theatre at St. Martin's Episcopal School, 225 Green Acres Road, Metairie. Tickets are $12-$15. For information, visit www.events.laapa.com.
ANIMAL BENEFIT: Rock, Ride & Rescue, a benefit for a number of animal welfare nonprofits, will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Rock 'N' Bowl, 3000 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. The event features music by Sunpie Barnes, a silent auction, raffle and bake sale and benefits the Greater New Orleans Therapeutic Riding Center, La-SPCA Special Needs Fund, Molly the Pony Foundation, Louisiana Boxer Rescue and the Krewe of Mid City Mutt Mamas Dog Rescue. Tickets are $10 advance, $15 door. For information, call (504) 453-3048.
SNEAUXBALL FEST: Car shows, talent shows, business networking, a step show and concert will all be part of the inaugural Sneauxball Fest at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at 5900 Bullard Ave., New Orleans. Planned are food vendors, interactive activities and live performances. For information, visit www.sneauxballfest.com.
SCHOOL SUPPLIES GIVEAWAY: Registration is open for the NOLA Back 2 School Fest Presented by Shell, which will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 27, at the Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center, 7910 Stroelitz St., New Orleans. Registered participants from kindergarten through sixth grade will receive free backpacks filled with school supplies. Students can also receive a free haircut and participate in vision and dental checks and other important health screenings. To register, visit www.nolabacktoschoolfest.org.or email nolaback2school@nolabacktoschoolfest.org.
ST. CHARLES PARISH COACHES: The St. Charles Parish Parks and Recreation Department has launched an online resource center, Coach’s Corner, with resources for anyone interested in coaching recreational sports in the parish. Parks and Recreation Director Duane Foret said the site not only provides volunteer coaches with the resources and tools they need, but also helps the department implement mandatory background screenings. Coach's Corner is at www.scpparksandrec.com/programs/coachs-corner.
MEETINGS
NEWCOMERS' CLUB: The Newcomers’ Club of New Orleans will hold luncheon for residents new to the seven parish Metropolitan area of New Orleans on Tuesday, June 25. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m., with lunch at noon at Landry's, 8000 Lake Shore Drive in New Orleans. Order from the menu and pay for your own meal. Activities exploring the city will be shared. For more information call Kathy Randall (504) 866.7435.
KIWANIS SPEAKERS: Bob Van Den Akker of Ronald McDonald House will speak at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the meeting at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, New Orleans. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
GREATER NEW ORLEANS IRIS SOCIETY: Benny Trahan will discuss color variations among the five species of Louisiana irises when the Greater New Orleans Iris Society meets at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 22, in the first-floor meeting room of the Jefferson Parish East Bank Regional Library, 4747 West Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
KIWANIS SPEAKERS: Kathy Lynn Honaker will speak at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at the meeting at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, New Orleans. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
REUNIONS
WEST JEFFERSON ’69: The alumni of the West Jefferson Class of 1969 plan a 50-year reunion at 8 p.m. June 29 at the Four Columns, 311 Westbank Expressway, Harvey. Cost is $70 per person. Checks should be made and mailed to West Jeff Class of ’69 Reunion, 4605 15th St., Marrero. Email to wjclass69@gmail.com.
KIDS & SUMMER
GIRL SCOUT STEAM CAMP: Girl Scouts Louisiana East will hold its first STEAM summer day camp for girls ages 9 to 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8-12 at Delgado Community College in New Orleans. Girls who are not Scouts are welcome. STEAM adds "A," for "arts," to STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math. The summer camp fee is $125 for Girl Scouts and $160 for others. To register, visit bit.ly/GeekSquad2019 by June 25. For information, contact Kevin Shipp at Girl Scouts Louisiana East at kshipp@gsle.org or (504) 355-5888.
ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL SUMMER CAMPS: St. Charles Catholic High School is presenting a number of summer camp programs for children ages 4-17. For information, call (985) 652-3809 or visit www.stcharlescatholic.org.
- Athletic Performance Camp for boys and girls in grades seven through 12, with session times available through July 18 on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Contact Courtland Taylor at taylor.courtland@stcharlescatholic.org.
- Soccer Camp for boys and girls ages 4-13, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 24-28, $20 per day or $80 per week, contact Michelle Lemoine at (504) 952-8373 or mlemoine8@yahoo.com.
- Football Camp for ages 7-13, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 15-19 excepting Wednesday, $100, contact Frank Monica at (985) 652-3809, ext. 108, or (504) 915-0374.
STEM SCIENCE CAMP: Science, technology, engineering and math will be a part of the St. Bernard Parish school system's program at the Maumus Science Center in Arabi. Those entering sixth through eighth grade will participate in the June 24-28 session. Tuition is $150 per week. Cash or money order should be made out to St. Bernard Parish School Board and returned to 200 East St. Bernard Highway with registration packet. For information, go to sbpsb.org/summercamp or (504) 301-2000.
FOOTBALL CAMP: Holy Cross Football Camp will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22-July 26 at 5500 Paris Ave., New Orleans. The camp is open to boys ages 8 to 13. Cost is $150. Drills will be noncontact and football-specific. Participants will learn strength and conditioning. Concessions will be available for purchase. Register at holycrosstigers.com. For information, email coach Adam Giglio at agiglio@holycrosstigers.com.
MUSIC CAMP: Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts will offer three sessions of summer music camp at three schools in the metro area beginning 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends July 8 through July 26. Campers choose five to eight instrumental or vocal programs, including piano, voice, drum, guitar, wind, brass, chorus, jazz band, rock/pop band, ballet, tap and hip-hop. Call (985) 231-0875 or laapa.com. Schools and addresses are:
- River Ridge School of Music and Dance: 2020 Dickory Ave., Suite 220, Harahan
- Mandeville School of Music: 105 Campbell Blvd. No. 1, Mandeville
- Covington School of Music: 1111 Village Walk Building B, Covington.