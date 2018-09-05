Mateo P. Rivera recently was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout. A senior at De La Salle High School, he is the second of the Rivera brothers to attain the honor.
Fernando O. Rivera Jr. earned his designation in 2017. Also a graduate of De La Salle, he attends Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
Both were part of the St. Andrew the Apostle Boy Scout Troop 64.
Mateo's Eagle project included cleaning and refurbishing seating and staging at Scout Island in City Park, in New Orleans. Fernando's project was also in City Park, where he worked to restore and build benches and tables at the Ringmasters Flying Club.
The brothers have been active in scouting in Louisiana, Maryland and West Virginia.
They are the sons of Fernando and Stacie Rivera.