CAREGIVERS WORKSHOP: Self-Compassion for Parents and Caregivers will provide strategies for self-care as the focus of a parenting and caregivers workshop at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at NOCCA, 2800 Chartres St., New Orleans. Lara Naughton, a certified compassion cultivation trainer, will lead the workshop. Tickets are $30 on eventbrite.com.
ALZHEIMER'S CONFERENCE: The Alzheimer's Foundation of America's Educating America National Tour comes to New Orleans from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the Loews New Orleans Hotel, 300 Poydras St. The tour includes the Concepts in Care educational conference, free memory screenings and more, with panels and experts discussing the disease, brain health, caregiving tips and strategies. For more information and to register, call (866) 232-8484 or visit alzfdn.org/events/afa-educating-america-tour-new-orleans/.
HELP WITH PRESCRIPTION COSTS: The New Orleans Council on Aging offers prescription assistance through its Aging and Disability Resource Center/Senior Rx helpline. The assistance is available to seniors, adults with disabilities and their families. Email mhorton@nocoa.org or call (888) 922-8522 or (504) 827-7843. Have ready a Medicare number or insurance information, effective date for Medicare parts A or B, or Social Security number, along with a list of medicines. People with no insurance also may call.