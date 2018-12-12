Holidays
"NUTCRACKER" AT THE PLANETARIUM: The Maumus Center and Planetarium will host viewings of "The Nutcracker Suite" on selected days in December, including 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and Dec. 19; and 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Dec. 15, at 721 Friscoville Ave., Arabi. Tickets are $10, $5 for children 4-12, and can be purchased at the door. Reservations are suggested at (504) 301-0239. All children must be accompanied by an adult. No late admittance.
"THIS CHRISTMAS": Opening 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Dec. 14-16, at City Church of New Orleans, 13123 I-10 Service Road, New Orleans. The Broadway-style production explores the history of Christmas but includes a nostalgic look at Christmas music from 21st-century artists, plus preshow dining with music and characters. Tickets $45. For information, visit citychurchno.com.
HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA: The East New Orleans Neighborhood Advisory Commission will present "A Celebration of East New Orleans Neighborhoods and Businesses" from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Dec. 14, at Crystal Palace, 10020 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans. The event features music, a Christmas buffet, cocktails, door prizes and raffles. Tickets are $75. For information, contact Brenda Badon at (504) 650-4683.
SANTA'S TRAIN: Santa's North Pole Steam Train returns at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Fly at Audubon Park, behind the zoo. The trip, operated by Louisiana Steam Train Association, includes light refreshments; admission to the holiday party and "The Polar Express" movie at Mardi Gras World; a ride to the Moonwalk at the French Quarter to pick up Santa; and a return to the Fly. Tickets start at $125. For more information or tickets, visit lasta.org/santa.
LIGHTS ON THE LAKE AND PARADE: The New Canal Lighthouse will hold a a celebration of the season from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at 8001 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans, with music, food, beverages, kids crafts, Santa, and an arts and crafts village. At 5:30 p.m., watercraft set sail for the illuminated boat parade along the shores of Lake Pontchartrain. Admission to the lighthouse is $5. For information, visit saveourlake.org
HOLIDAY PARADE: The holiday season hits the streets of New Orleans East at noon Saturday, Dec. 15, for the Tricentennial Jingle on the Boulevard Parade. The procession will line up on Crowder Boulevard and Morrison Road, proceed on Crowder toward the lake to Hayne Boulevard, turn right to Read Boulevard and proceed to Lake Forest Boulevard, ending at the former Plaza site. More than 16 floats, bands, dance teams and riding clubs will participate.
"NUTCRACKER IN NEW ORLEANS": New Orleans School of Ballet presents a Crescent City twist on the traditional "Nutcracker" story in Nikki Hefko's boutique production of the classic tale at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 15-16, at St. Rita Catholic School, 65 Fontainebleau Drive, New Orleans. The production includes students from the school and other dance organizations throughout the metro area. Tickets at $15. For more information, visit neworleansschoolofballet.com or call (504) 866-0652.
"DER NUSSKNACKER": "The Nutcracker and the Mouseking," the 200-year-old German tale by E.T.A. Hoffman, has become the beloved "Nutcracker" ballet of today and will be presented by the Jefferson Ballet Theatre and the German-American Cultural Center at the Gretna Cultural Center, 740 Fourth St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and Dec. 21-22, and at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and Dec. 22. The production features more than 65 professional and student dancers from throughout the greater metropolitan area. For tickets and information, call (504) 319-7920 or visit gretnacca.com.
"THE NUTCRACKER": River Region Ballet presents the seasonal favorite in a full-length production slated at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at Destrehan High School Auditorium, 1 Wildcat Lane, Destrehan. The Saturday matinee is a special children's abbreviated performance followed by a "Sugar Plum Party" onstage. Tickets are $20-$25 at brownpapertickets.com.
HOLIDAY TEA: Children and families are invited to join Longue Vue House and Gardens for an afternoon tea at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. The affair includes cookies, sandwiches and sweets, plus holiday crafts and photos with Santa for an additional fee of $15. Reservations are required, and seating is limited. For information, visit longuevue.com.
"CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD": Louisiana Ovation Vocal Ensemble presents its annual holiday concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at Lafon Performing Arts Center, 275 Judge E. Dufresne Parkway, Luling. Tickets are $5, available at the door.
"ADVENT LESSONS AND CAROLS": The choirs from Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church and School, Immaculate Conception Church and School, and St. Joseph Church on the West Bank will gather for a service of lessons and carols at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, 146 Fourth St., Westwego.
CAROL UNDER THE OAK: Church and local children's choirs sing carols with a jazz band, plus "The Cajun Christmas Story" will be read, with hot cocoa and cookies served at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, Munholland United Methodist Church, 1201 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call (504) 834-9910.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
GRANT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED: Junior League of New Orleans is accepting applications from eligible local nonprofit organizations for its Community Assistance Fund grants through Dec. 28. The league will award grants of up to $20,000 to organizations that demonstrate their ability to advance the well-being of women in one or more of the following ways:
- Enhancing economic opportunities
- Improving women’s health and wellness
- Providing needed family support to alleviate the burdens on female caregivers.
For information and guidelines, see jlno.org/CAF.
"1815 ALIVE": The Baratarian cannon crew performs artillery demonstrations and discussions of gunnery skills and strategies during the Battle of New Orleans era from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at the Chalmette Battlefield of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 8606 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. For information, call (504) 281-0510 or visit nps.gov/jela.
WETLAND WINTER SOLSTICE: Enjoy an evening under the stars on the longest night of the year with a ranger-guided trail walk and astronomy program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at the Barataria Preserve of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 6588 Barataria Blvd. in Marrero (near Crown Point). Reservations required. Call (504) 689-3690, ext. 10, or visit nps.gov/jela.
BELLE CHASSE FIRE DEPARTMENT: The Belle Chasse Fire Department has purchased 12 self-contained breathing apparatuses with $65,000 the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery donated to the department in 2017.
HOLIDAY HELP: Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery's New Hire Network delivered 419 pounds of food and $628 in employee donations to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Harahan. Alliance members collected donations from employees during shift changes in November. The refinery also contributed $2,000 to the organization’s "Harvest of Hope" campaign to feed more than 210,000 people in south Louisiana for the holidays.
TOURISM COMMISSION: The River Parishes Tourist Commission recently elected officers. The board unanimously elected Peggy Joseph as chairwoman; Garrett Monti as vice chairman; and Elizabeth Joseph as secretary and treasurer. The commission covers St. Charles, St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes.
ST. CHARLES UNITED WAY: St. Charles Parish government raised more than $31,000 for the United Way of St. Charles from employee donations and fundraising activities during October, including a "Cupcake Wars" competition, a pumpkin decorating contest and a fall fest.
Meetings
NARFE HOLIDAYS: Members of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association's Vernon N. Landry St. Bernard Chapter 1398 will hold their annual Christmas party at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the Sicilian Room of Rocky and Carlo's Restaurant, 613 St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. All active and retired federal/postal employees are invited and welcome to bring a guest or two.
KIWANIS SPEAKER: The Kiwanis Club of Algiers will feature Sandy Sanders, executive director of the Plaquemines Port, at 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, and Dave Singleton discussing his Iran ordeal Dec. 29, at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
CLUB LUNCHEON: The Council of Catholic School Cooperative Clubs will hold its annual luncheon at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Copeland Towers Suites & Conference Center, 2701 Severn Ave., Metairie. The cost is $45. The program includes the introduction of member club presidents, and awards for scrapbooks and club of the year. For information, contact Michelle Burke (504) 259-5178 or Rhea Woods (504) 494-3501.
CONGRESSIONAL SPEAKER: U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Chateau Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd., Kenner, for the meeting of the Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. For information or reservations, call Carolyn Enterante (504) 919-2101 or email carolyn504@yahoo.com.
Honors
KANTROW HONORED: Alissa Kantrow, producer of the recently released "Green Book" and the television series "The Purge," will be presented with the 2018 Iris Award by the Women in Film and Television Louisiana at a gala at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, Marigny Opera House, 725 St. Ferdinand St., New Orleans. The award honors a member who has made outstanding contributions to the film industry and supports the Louisiana film community. For information, visit wiftlouisiana.org.
SHERIFF'S HONORS: Sgt. Rogers Landry Jr., assigned to the District 2 Patrol Division, was selected as the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office Enforcement Employee of the Quarter, and dispatcher Coretta Espadron, assigned to the communications section of the Support Services Division, was selected as the Administrative Employee of the Quarter. Sgt. Anthony Bruscato was selected as the first Corrections Employee of the Quarter, assigned to the parish prison since 2015.