Reigning as Carnival royalty can be a daunting experience for some, but Savannah Leigh Watermeier is calm and collected.
After serving as a maid in the Krewe of Argus in 2015, the 20-year-old has a good idea what to expect when she boards the queen’s float on Fat Tuesday in Metairie.
“I don’t think I will be nervous seeing all those people,” Watermeier said. “Having all those eyes on you is fun. Last September at the Argus coronation, I waited in the dressing room and I wasn’t nervous, just very excited. When my name was called and I stepped out, it was a magical moment.
“Seeing all those people standing, clapping for me is something I will never forget. And the coronation was a blast.”
Watermeier, 20, is the daughter of Old Metairie residents Dr. and Mrs. John Watermeier.
“As an only child, it would have been very easy to spin Savannah’s head into the clouds,” said her mother, Virginia Rankin-Watermeier. “She spent a lot of time with my dad on our farm in Arkansas, working side by side with him in this huge garden, cutting okra and picking tomatoes and corn.
“Savannah also has built fencing for tiger habitats, rescued countless domestic animals and gave up birthday presents for donations. She is aware of how lucky she is because the reminders are always right in front of her.”
Watermeier, who learned she would be queen at a special dinner at her home in November 2015, credits her parents and the Argus organization for helping her prepare for her reign.
“My mom and dad have helped much more than just financially,” she said. “And my mom has done 99 percent of the planning and hard work since I am in school. I may be the face of Argus, but my mom, along with Micki Chehardy and Allison DeViney, the wives of the captains of Argus, are the backbone. “
Watermeier, a sophomore at Louisiana State University, is majoring in animal science and hopes to attend LSU School of Veterinary Medicine to become a critical care veterinarian.
“I am also studying criminology,” she added. “I am very interested in the strengths and weaknesses of this country’s criminal justice system and how it can improve.”
Watermeier has been an active volunteer since she was 6, first raising money for the St. Francis Animal Sanctuary in Tylertown, Mississippi.
“I did chores around the house and asked for donations instead of birthday gifts,” she explained. “I have also volunteered at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. And whenever I am home, I volunteer at the Jefferson Parish Animal Sanctuary.”
A 2017 graduate of St. Martin’s Episcopal School in Metairie, Savannah was a cheerleader and played on the school’s basketball team. She served as Key Club president and was treasurer of both her sophomore and junior classes, a member of the National Honor Society and vice president of the senior class.
“I received the school’s ‘Future Physician Award,’ which is given to a student with a promising career in medicine,” she said. “I was actually the first person to receive the award who wanted to be a veterinarian and not a medical doctor.”
Watermeier's royal attire includes an A-line gown of gold silk in Alencon lace, inset with small pearls and embellished with rhinestones. The dress is styled with a Medici collar of matching silk and lace, and the collar is handset with Swarovski drop crystals. Her matching gold scepter has a fleur-de-lis inside its design. And her gold crown, which has the year of her reign and her initials, is especially meaningful.
“My crown includes several special charms,” she said. “One is a breast cancer ribbon in memory of my cousin, Pam Mathis, who passed away. There is also a ukulele for my cousin, Solomon Simpson, who played for our family and who also died.
“There is a blue bird and a red bird in honor of and in memory of my grandfather, John Rankin. And there’s a paw print since I want to be a vet.”
Reigning as king is local philanthropist Larry Gibbs, founder and CEO of Gibbs Construction LLC.
“Mr. Gibbs is a great guy,” Watermeier said. “He is a major donor to St. Martin’s, so I knew of him and his family. It’s nice to finally put a face to the name. Mr. Gibbs is very easy to talk to, and I am really glad he is reigning with me this year.”
Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, the annual Lundi Gras celebration will be held in Kenner’s Rivertown. And for the 21st time, the courts of Argus and Zulu will have their traditional meet.
Reining as Zulu is George Rainey, and the Zulu queen is Kailyn Rainey.
“The Lundi Gras celebration is just a little taste of what is to come the following day,” Watermeier said. “Coming together and having fun is the true spirit of Mardi Gras. It’s a great way for the krewes to celebrate Mardi Gras.”
On the queen’s float with her for the parade, which begins at 10 a.m. Mardi Gras on the traditional Metairie route with the theme "Argus Goes Wild," will be her father and her cousin, Max Mathis.
“I hope that being queen and riding on Mardi Gras will remain a very special memory for Savannah,” her mother said. “Along with overwhelming love for Savannah, I think the main emotion will be how very proud my husband and I are of her and the young woman she has become.”
And as for Argus’ 35th queen, she said she will be “very excited to see everyone celebrating Mardi Gras.”
“I want those coming to Metairie for Mardi Gras to have an amazing experience," she said. "And hopefully, everyone will be having as much fun as me.”