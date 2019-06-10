New Orleans residents can take advantage of incentives to clear past-due library fees — as well as parking and camera tickets, sales and hotel/motel taxes and code enforcement violations — through the mayor's Amnesty Late Fee Forgiveness Program
From June 3 to Sept. 3, residents will be allowed in some circumstances to pay fees without penalties in order to get a fresh start when paying for city services.
The library is offering a one-time fine and fee waiver for any outstanding balance up to $100. Cardholders with outstanding fines and/or fees can come into any library location during the program and receive the waiver.
Those who may not be sure if they have late fees or who may have lost their library cards can stop into any library location and staff can check their accounts and give them new cards. A picture ID or library card is required.
Fines and fees can often be barriers to community members seeking essential library services, which is why the library is proud to participate in this program. For details or more information, visit nolalibrary.org or any library location.
SUMMER FUN: The annual Summer Fun program has begun with hundreds of free events for all ages. Children and teens also can be rewarded for tracking their reading throughout the program, which runs through July 20. Everyone who registers at nolalibrary.org or at any library location will receive a prize.
STRATEGIC PLANNING: In 2016, the library developed a three-year strategic plan with input from the community. It’s time to begin developing the 2020-2022 strategic plan, and once again we are asking for community input through a series of listening sessions.
Those who attend a session can share their experiences, thoughts and ideas in planning and prioritizing library services and resources.
Remaining sessions are:
- District E, 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Andrew P. Sanchez & Copelin-Byrd Multi-Service Center, 1616 Caffin Ave.
- District C, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Behrman Park Gym, 2529 Gen. Meyer Ave.
- District E, 6 p.m. June 17, at East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd.