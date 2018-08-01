COMMUNITY EVENTS
MURAL UNVEILING AND FILM SCREENING: A free screening of an excerpt from the “Chinese Exclusion Act” documentary will take place 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, with a reception following, at the WYES-TV Studio, 916 Navarre Ave., New Orleans. Also, artist Ayo Scott and young community artists will unveil and discuss their mural created as part of The ART of Citizenship Youth Mural Project. Call (504) 589-3882, ext. 134 or www.nps.gov/jela.
MARDI GRAS INDIAN BOOKS: Four authors will discuss and sign their books and take part in a panel discussion at the Mardi Gras Indian Hall of Fame 20th Anniversary from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at Three Keys at the Ace Hotel, 600 Baronne St., New Orleans. Authors are Dianne Honoré ("Living the Black Storyville Baby Doll Life"), Al Kennedy ("Chief of Chiefs: Robert Nathanial Lee and the Mardi Gras Indians of New Orleans"), David Kunian, author and music curator at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, and Eric Waters ("Freedom's Dance: Social and Pleasure Clubs in New Orleans"). Cara Harrison Daniels will moderate.
START THE ADVENTURE IN READING: Volunteers interested in providing free one-on-one literacy tutoring for lower elementary students can register for a free 2.5-hour training session by visiting www.stairnola.org/how-to-help, or by contacting Mary Williams, interim volunteer coordinator, at mary@stairnola.org, or (504) 899-0820. No prior experience is required. Tutor training begins Tuesday, Aug. 7, at locations throughout the New Orleans area. Tutors volunteer after school or on Saturday mornings at STAIR sites in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, and Tangipahoa parishes.
SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAY: A back-to-school celebration and school supply giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 3, at the Sojourner Truth Neighborhood Center, 2200 Lafitte St., New Orleans. There will be music, games, refreshments, health screenings and community resources to help students from kindergarten through fifth grade, and their families, get ready for the new school year. Students must be accompanied by a guardian to receive school supplies. For information, visit www.facebook.com/HealthyBlueLA.
DINNER AND A ZOOVIE: The Dinner and a Zoovie series of family-friendly films concludes with "Black Panther" at 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., in New Orleans. Movie admission is $6 for everyone older than 2. Tickets can be purchased online until 5:15 p.m. on the day of the Zoovie at audubonnatureinstitute.com. After 6 p.m., tickets can be purchased at the zoo.
LIBRARY LITERARY FESTIVAL: "300 Years of Literature" will be the theme of the Jefferson Parish Library Literary Festival, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The free festival will focus on some of the most prominent authors who have lived in New Orleans and how their books have helped define and shape the city and its culture.
JAZZ MUSEUM EXHIBITION: "Me Got Fiyo — The Professor Longhair Centennial" will examine the life of Henry Roseland Byrd, starting with his origins and impact on the local music history. The exhibit launches Thursday, Aug. 2, with a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave. For more information, call (504) 568-2566 or visit nolajazzmuseum.org.
DIGITAL SKILLS TRAINING: Representatives of Facebook will provide training in digital skills for small businesses, entrepreneurs and job seekers during a Community Boost event Aug. 7-9. For information, visit www.facebook.com/business/m/community-boost.
ST. CHARLES SPAY AND NEUTER DISCOUNTS: The Animal Control Office and the St. Charles Humane Society have partnered with the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to continue offering low-cost spay and neuter services. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, the St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter can send 15 to 25 scheduled animals for discounted services through the Louisiana SPCA. The cost is $50 for cats and $75 to $125 for dogs, depending on weight. For an appointment, call the St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter at (985) 783-5010.
"WORLD CUP FEVER": Stephen Rea will discuss his new book, "World Cup Fever, A Fan’s Guide to the Stars, Teams, Stories, Controversy, and Excitement of Sports’ Greatest Event," at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Rea is from Belfast, Northern Ireland, but has lived in New Orleans since 2004.
COFFEE AND CARS: The monthly gathering of auto enthusiasts brings together antique, modified and show cars for their owners to discuss and "show off." The first St. Bernard Parish meeting will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Gerald's Donuts, 6901 St. Claude Ave., Arabi.
CLEANING GRAVE MARKERS: Casey Stuart, a local preservationist and president of the Genealogical Research Society of New Orleans, will discuss tips for cleaning grave markers at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP SEMINAR: Junior League of New Orleans will host an informational seminar for local nonprofit groups interested in community partnerships with their organization. The event, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at JLNO Headquarters, 4319 Carondelet St., will detail opportunities for JLNO to provide volunteers, funding, training and project development for eligible nonprofits. Requirements and registration can be found at www.jlno.org/community.
Meetings
METROPOLITAN REPUBLICAN WOMEN: Jefferson Parish Councilwoman-at-large Cynthia Lee Sheng will be the speaker at a luncheon Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Ormond Plantation, 13786 River Road, Destrehan. Lunch is $40. RSVP to lindabergeron@yahoo.com or (504) 888-1224.
ALGIERS KIWANIS: Col. Chris Schlafer, president of the New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy, will be the guest speaker when the Kiwanis Club of Algiers meets at 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, Algiers. Guests are welcome. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
KREWE DE TECH: Photographer Richard R. Vallon Jr. will discuss the history of high-dynamic range imaging techniques and images when the New Orleans Personal Computer Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. In HDR imaging, which turns 20 years old this year, images at various exposures are acquired for the purpose of creating an image that exceeds the camera sensor's abilities.
FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: Vernon N. Landry Chapter 1398 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Aug. 8 in the Sicilian Room of Rocky and Carlo's Restaurant, 613 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. For information, contact pamela.e.marks1953@gmail.com.
MILITARY OFFICERS' WIVES' CLUB: Potential members of the Military Officers’ Wives’ Club of Greater New Orleans are invited to a welcome brunch Aug. 25 in New Orleans. Membership in the MOWC is open to all current or former military spouses or widow/ers of a commissioned officer or warrant officer. Associate membership is also available to certain civilian DOD employees. For details on the brunch, email veronicasgutierrez@gmail.com. For information on the club, visit www.mowcnola.org.
Honors
ST. CHARLES FINANCE AWARD: The National Association of County Officials has honored the St. Charles Parish Finance Department with its 2018 nationwide Aspire Award for its leadership in promoting parish employee retirement savings. Grant Dussom is chief finance officer for the parish.
Benefits
ARCHDIOCESE OF NEW ORLEANS RETREAT CENTER: A wine-and-dine gala benefiting the Archdiocese of New Orleans Retreat Center will begin at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner. The "Once Upon a Time" gala will feature Chef John Folse. Tickets are $150 each at www.501actions.com/anoretreatcenter.
PRIORITY HEALTH CARE: Unsung Health Care Heroes will be recognized for their work during the Mad Hatter’s Jazz Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at The Four Columns, 3711 Westbank Expressway, Harvey. The brunch benefits Priority Health Care, a federally certified community health provider. The speaker will be Gerrelda Davis, executive director of the Louisiana Primary Care Association. Admission is $55. For information, contact Valencia Duffel at vduffel@phc-no.org or (304) 309-8043 or Mona D. Jones at monaduffel@gmail.com or (504) 812-2535.
HEAVENLY HOST OF STARS GALA: Jeffrey Osborne will be the special guest at the benefit for The Sisters of the Holy Family Sunday, Aug. 12, at the Hyatt Regency, 601 Loyola Ave., New Orleans. The concert begins at 7 p.m., with a patron party at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $125. For more information, visit sistersoftheholyfamily.com or call (504) 241-3088.
SCALES AND ALES DISCOUNTS: Through Thursday, Aug. 16, tickets are discounted for the annual Scales & Ales celebration coming up Oct. 5 at Audubon Aquarium of the Americas. Guests can support efforts to fight plastic pollution while enjoying an evening of food, drink and live entertainment. Early bird tickets are $50 and up. After Aug. 16, tickets are $65 and up. Admission is limited. Call (504) 861-5107 for information.
LONGUE VUE HOUSE AND GARDENS: The ArtVue fundraiser for Longue Vue House and Gardens will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Ace Hotel New Orleans, 600 Carondelet St. Tickets are $100 for people ages 21 to 35 and $150 for people 36 and over at EventBrite.com.