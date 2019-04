Chad Pitfield, Kenner director of parks and recreation, described the department's programming updates during a recent meeting of the Kenner North Kiwanis Club. Pitfield, a retiree from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, took the recreation department position in May. From left are Russel Diodene, Kevin Nolan, Pitfield, Carroll Trosclair, and Wendy Taylor. The Kenner North Kiwanis Club meets Thursdays at 7 a.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, 2150 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Kenner.