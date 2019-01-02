ACADEMY OF THE SACRED HEART: A team of three Upper School financial literacy students from Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans has been chosen as a semi-finalist in the 2019 Trust Your Crazy Ideas Challenge. A partnership between Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans, the Brees Dream Foundation and The Idea Village, the competition teaches entrepreneurial thinking to high school students and fine-tunes their business pitches. The team of Eva Fenasci, Sara Spinosa and Olivia Wood is among 20 teams of semi-finalists across the New Orleans area announced by Drew Brees on Dec. 11. All semi-finalists will be mentored by local entrepreneurs and community leaders during an intensive eight-week JA Accelerator Workshop Series. Finalists will advance to the state competition during New Orleans Entrepreneur Week.
ST. ROSE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: St. Rose Elementary School students Iyanna Johnson and Juliana Santos each placed third in her age division in the Share the Dream essay contest sponsored by the Martin Luther King Commemorative Organization of St. Charles Parish. Contestants from St. Rose Elementary were Ayaan Ahmed, Maira Ali, Jasriel Alvarez, Kailye Brumfield, Cali Green, Iyanna Johnson, Anayshia Rose, Angel Rubio, Juliana Santos, Jaslyn Taylor and Donald Thomas.
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: Madeline Boudreau, a senior at Academy of Our Lady in Marrero, signed a letter of intent Dec. 14 to play golf at the University of Nebraska Omaha. Boudreau, the daughter of Mark and Lisa Boudreau, of Harvey, also received scholarship offers from Metropolitan State University of Denver and Lewis University in Illinois.
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY: Mount Carmel Academy senior Madelyn Keene recently signed to play volleyball with the Mississippi College Choctaws during the 2019-20 season.
ST. EDWARD THE CONFESSOR SCHOOL: Owen Hufft, a fourth-grader at St. Edward the Confessor School in Metairie, represented the school Dec. 14-16 in the National K-12 Chess Championship in Orlando, Florida. The school's chess tournament winners in the fourth- to seventh-grade division were Owen Hufft, first; Kyle Millet, second; and Gavin McDow, third. Winners in the third-grade division were Austin Hufft, first; Brandon Jollands, second; and Ethan Rodrigue, third.
JOHN CURTIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: Members of the Third District Volunteer Fire Department helped with a recent egg drop competition at John Curtis Christian School in River Ridge by dropping the protectively packed eggs from a height of 100 feet at the top of the fire truck ladder. Members of the John Curtis STEM Club used materials such as straws, plastic bags, tape and cardboard to prepare the eggs for an encounter with gravity.
GNO SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING FAIR: Two seniors at New Orleans high schools who won top awards in the Greater New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair have earned full-ride scholarships to Stanford University. Amaris Lewis, 17, a senior at Lusher Charter School, placed first in cellular and molecular biology at GNOSEF; she plans to major in bioengineering. Linda Denson, 17, a senior at Ben Franklin High School, placed second at the Louisiana Science and Engineering Fair while in eighth grade for a project on rain gardens, which helped avert repeated flooding in the teachers' parking lot at Ben Franklin Elementary School. Denson also plans to major in bioengineering. GNOSEF 2019 will be Feb. 18-21 at the Tulane University Lavin-Bernick Center.
ST. JOAN OF ARC: With first-place finishes in their school's Social Studies Fair, eight seventh-graders from St. Joan of Arc School in LaPlace have qualified for the regional Social Studies Fair at Nicholls State University. Winners are:
- Laney Beadle and Alyse Chauvin, economics group, first
- Jay Childs, sociology, first
- Owen Faucheux, geography, first
- Luna Lagos, history, first
- Alijah Martin and Noah Troxclair, anthropology group, first
- Carson Weber, anthropology, first
- Kaleb Cusimano, anthropology, second
- Brady St. Pierre, history, second
- Nathan Englade, history, third
- Brandon Kragle and Joshua Jensen, history, honorable mention
- Ethan Milioto, economics, honorable mention
- Noelle Remondet, Louisiana history, honorable mention.
ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL: Alyssa Portillo, a senior at St. Charles Catholic High School in LaPlace, has joined the Air National Guard. After graduation, she will spend eight weeks in basic training in San Antonio, and six weeks in tech school in Biloxi, Mississippi. After that, she plans to begin undergraduate classes at LSU in preparation for law school. Portillo is the second daughter of Jose and Karina Portillo, of LaPlace, and the sister of fellow Comets Juliana and Gabriella and 2017 alumnus Victoria.
WEST ST. JOHN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: The principal of the year for the St. John the Baptist Parish School District is Chantell Walker, of West St. John Elementary School. She was recognized at the Dec. 13 School Board meeting along with the district's teachers of the year.
- The St. John elementary school teachers of the year are Sara Beber, of Garyville-Mount Airy Math and Science Magnet School; Allison Duhone of Fifth Ward Elementary School; Bridget Giroir, of Emily C. Watkins Elementary; Denia Guidry, of Lake Pontchartrain Elementary School; Musette Harding, of LaPlace Elementary School; Kimberly Poullard, of John L. Ory Communications Arts Magnet School; and Bertina Richard, of West St. John Elementary.
- The St. John middle school teachers of the year are Demetrise Charles, of John L. Ory Communication Arts Magnet School; Gwenesta Fenroy, of East St. John Preparatory Academy; Michelle Laurent, of Emily C. Watkins Elementary School; Samuel Mamou, of Garyville-Mount Airy Math and Science Magnet School; Amy Sagona, of LaPlace Elementary School; Deedra Spurlock, of West St. John Elementary School; and Kelley Thompson, of Lake Pontchartrain Elementary School.
- The St. John high school teachers of the year are Echerica Claiborne, of West St. John High School; Billie Duncan, of East St. John High School; and Phillip Smith, of the St. John STEM Magnet High School Program.
CHALMETTE HIGH SCHOOL: For the second consecutive year, the Louisiana Music Educators Association has awarded straight Superior ratings to the Chalmette High School Band in all four marching band categories: drum major, charmers, percussion and band. Individual honors went to junior tuba player Donald Mckinnies, who won second-chair tuba in the LMEA All-State Concert Band; and to Chobie Chan (clarinet), Grace Abba (bass clarinet) and Christopher duBois (French horn), who were chosen to participate in the LMEA District 6 Honor Band. Band director Jason Rusk said the band would be marching in the Excalibur, Nemesis, Druids, Centurions and Thoth parades during Carnival.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH SCHOOLS: The ACT Elite of the St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools were recognized during the Dec. 13 School Board meeting. ACT Elite students scored either a 30 or above on the ACT or platinum on ACT WorkKeys, which measures skills needed for success in the workplace.
- Scoring 30 or above on the ACT are: Joshua Gilliam, 33; Diana Gomez, 31; and Carlin Bartholomew, Jose Folgar, Niall Pierce and Brian Price, 30.
- Scoring platinum on ACT WorkKeys are: Cameron Cage, Logan DiMaggio, Aleia Duhe, Kayja Jackson, Kourageous Joseph, Justin Mitchell, Wesley Patterson, Austin Scioneaux, Kameron Thomas, Myk'icia White and Claudia Zelaya.
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: The Spanish Honor Society at St. Mary's Dominican High School in New Orleans has inducted 22 students. Claudia Vallejo is moderator of Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica, Chapter Las Adelitas. The officers are Vivian Liu, president; Lorissa Gallardo, vice president; Gabrielle Duhe, secretary; and Kathryn Valldejuli, historian. Inductees are Madison Adams, Sofia Barros-Casanova, Blake Beaulieu, Kayla Cook, Kristen Dinh, Madison Ferguson, Isabelle Fitzmorris, Kamryn Gervais, Hunter Gettridge, Grace Hamblin, Olivia Higgins, Kaitlyn Huynh, Danielle McCartney, Megan McCartney, Sara Medina-Garcia, Chloe Nguyen, Kate Nolan, Ann Pham, Indya Taylor, Kate Thomson, Alexis Tran and Madelyn Waguespack.
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY: Mount Carmel Academy Spanish II students recently engaged in virtual reality field trips to Spanish-speaking countries using VR headsets and cellphones. The virtual reality experience was the culmination of a larger project in which groups of students researched different Spanish-speaking countries. Students created brochures and developed presentations designed to persuade classmates to travel to their country of choice. Students visited an array of culturally significant sites located in Spanish-speaking counties around the world.
ST. JOHN PUBLIC SCHOOLS: The winners of the Christmas card design contest in the St. John the Baptist Parish public schools are:
- Grades nine through 12: Saja Nicholas, of the St. John STEM Magnet High School Program
- Grades five through eight: Emani Payne, of the St. John STEM Magnet High School Program
- Grades one through four: Hailee Sanders, of Emily C. Watkins Elementary School.
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: The National Honor Society at Academy of Our Lady in Marrero recently organized a food drive that brought in 1,300 items for donation to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of Immaculate Conception Parish, directly benefiting people in Marrero, Harvey and Westwego.
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: The students and adults of St. Mary's Dominican High School adopted 45 families and 75 people nominated by various agencies for the school's Adopt-a-Family service project. Gifts were delivered to Metropolitan Center for Women and Children, St. Augustine Church, St. Rita Church in New Orleans, the Dominican Peace Center, and several Catholic Charities agencies that included Incarnate Word Head Start, St. Paul the Apostle Head Start, Refugee Services, Ciara Permanent Housing, St. Vincen, and Voyage House. Families were adopted by religion classes and personnel members. The school's Christian Leadership Council helped with the gifts’ coordination and organization.
NOCCA APPLICATIONS: The deadline for applying to attend the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts in 2019-20 is Jan. 18. By using https://apply.nocca.com/site.php, prospective students can start an application, save their work, send in required documents electronically and request a recommendation. NOCCA is at 2800 Chartres St. (504) 940-2787.
SWEET FRIDAY: In a Sweet Friday expression of appreciation for the New Orleans Police Department and Emergency Medical Services, students from St. Mary's Dominican High School made a variety of cakes, candies and cookies for first responders who stopped by the school. Dominican was one of 13 schools participating in the project this year.
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: The St. Ann Home and School Club will hold a general meeting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the cafeteria, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. Co-presidents are Courtney Fox and Tammy Vaccaro.
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: St. Ann School will host a Science and Social Studies Learning Fair from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 24 in the cafeteria, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie.
OPEN HOUSES
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: An open house for the parents of prospective St. Ann students will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, in the cafeteria, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. Walk-through tours for families are offered every Monday and Thursday that school is in session, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the office, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. The next tours will be Jan. 7 and 10.
SAMUEL J. GREEN CHARTER SCHOOL: An open house for the families of prospective students at Samuel J. Green Charter School, 2319 Valence St., New Orleans, will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 24. School tours will be offered from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Jan. 15 and Feb. 5. For information, visit https://firstlineschools.org/samuel-j-green-charter-school or call (504) 304-3532.
AUDUBON SCHOOLS OPEN HOUSES: Audubon Schools are holding a number of open houses for prospective students from prekindergarten through eighth grade and their parents at its Uptown and Gentilly schools:
- Audubon Gentilly, pre-K through second grade, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16, Jan. 25 and Feb. 13, 4720 Painters St., (504) 309-9434.
To apply, visit enrollnola.org. For information, call (504) 324-7100, email admissions@auduboncharter.com or go to auduboncharter.com.
KENNER DISCOVERY HEALTH SCIENCES ACADEMY: An open house for the families of prospective kindergartners at Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 23 at the Rivertown Campus, 415 Williams Blvd., Kenner. The open house for students in grades one through eight and their families will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Maine Campus, 2504 Maine St., Kenner. The open house for grades nine and 10 will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Vintage Campus, 201 Vintage Drive, Kenner. For information, visit discoveryhsf.org.
YOUNG AUDIENCES CHARTER SCHOOL: An open house for the families of prospective kindergartners will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Harvey Early Learning Center of the Young Audiences Charter School, 3400 Sixth St. At the same time, there will be an open house for prospective ninth-graders and their families at the Young Audiences Kate Middleton Campus, 1407 Virgil St., Gretna. For information, visit ya4la.org.
INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL OF NEW ORLEANS: An open house for prospective students in grades nine through 12 and their families will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 11 at the International High School of New Orleans, 727 Carondelet St. For information, visit ihsnola.org.