Time to turn the page on another Friends of the UNO Library used book sale. Thousands of books will be available this week, along with CDs, DVDs and vinyl records.
“We’ve had some incredible donations,” said Dana Criswell, publicity chairwoman for Friends of the UNO Library. The sale includes books from the estates of two well-known locals: author Mary Lou Christovich and soprano Thais St. Julien, Criswell said.
Sale hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 4; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 5; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, on the fourth floor of the Earl K. Long Library at the University of New Orleans lakefront campus, 2000 Lakeshore Drive.
General admission is $5 for the first two hours of the sale on April 4, and free after that. Admission is free at all times to UNO students and members of Friends of the UNO Library. Proceeds benefit the library.
More than 1,000 books from Christovich’s Garden District home were boxed for the sale, and many books in St. Julien’s private collection were not about music, Criswell said. The opera singer and co-director of Musica da Camera “had a gazillion detective novels,” she said.
Volunteers with Friends of the UNO Library pick up donations for the used book sales held every spring and fall, Criswell said. One of the most prized purchases from book sales is an electronic server for digitized Louisiana Supreme Court records housed in the library’s special collections. Dating back to 1813, the records are sought out by scholars from all over the United States, Criswell said.
For information, call the library office at (504) 280-6556.
Offbeat cotillion
Celebrate the first unofficial ball of the 2020 Carnival season by joining King Iggie Perrin and Queen Angelle Verges at Cochon Cotillion XXIII from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Blaine Kern’s Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place. A patron party will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A spoof of a traditional Carnival ball, the event features outlandish costumes and benefits Bridge House/Grace House, a treatment facility serving men and women who are dependent on alcohol or drugs.
Along with a mini parade, caricatures and face painting, the cotillion includes a silent auction and raffle, live music from ELS and Mike Morris, and food and drink from New Orleans restaurants. Also performing will be the Double Step Cloggers, Muggivan School of Irish Dance and the Pussyfooters.
Tickets prices start at $100. For information visit bridgehouse.org/events/cochon-cotillion/.
Back to the ’70s
Dress as your favorite 1970s television character and head over to St. Paul’s Episcopal School’s annual gala from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at St. Paul’s, 6249 Canal Blvd.
The Saint Claude Serenaders will entertain during a patron party from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Rebirth Brass Band will play during the gala from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will be food and drink, a live auction and a DJ from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
“We hope to see Laverne and Shirley, even the Fonz,” said St. Paul’s director of development Tiffany Tandecki.
Tickets start at $75 for individuals and $150 for couples. For information and tickets, call the school at (504) 488-1319.
Monumental planting
Join a second line and commemorate NOLA Tree Project’s 50,000th tree planting from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Louis Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St.
Live oaks will be planted and dedicated to project partners and sponsors, followed by a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, 1205 N. Rampart St.
Tickets for the reception, featuring food, drink and music, are $25. For information visit www.nolatreeproject.org and click on “news and events.”
Girls on the Run
Girls on the Run of New Orleans will host its biannual 5K run at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Shelter 10 at Audubon Park. Early arrival is suggested.
Girls on the Run is an activity-based, youth-development program that teaches life skills to girls in grades three to eight. During the 10-week program, participants build peer connections and develop community service skills while preparing for the 5K event, which is presented by the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust.
The run is open to the public. Registration is $35, which includes an event shirt and medal, post-race food and drink, and a dance party.
Race packet pick up will be on Thursday, April 4, at the Girls on the Run office, 7100 St. Charles Ave. For information visit www.gotrnola.org/5k.