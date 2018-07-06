Patriotic pastimes Jul 6, 2018 - 7:00 am (…) Facebook Twitter Email Buy Now UNCLE SAM JAM: Amanda Shaw and her band perform in Lafreniere Park in Metairieon July 3. Advocate staff photo by MAX BECHERER Buy Now UNCLE SAM JAM: Spectators watch a fireworks display. Advocate staff photo by MAX BECHERER Buy Now UNCLE SAM JAM: Clem Thomas holds his son, Clem Jr., 3, while listening to the Eli Young Band. Advocate staff photo by MAX BECHERER Buy Now 4TH FEST AT CRESCENT PARK: Spectators take photos as they watch the dueling barges firework show over the Mississippi River on July 4. Advocate staff photo by MAX BECHERER Buy Now 4TH FEST AT CRESCENT PARK: The Victory Belles from The National WWII Museum perform during fest. Advocate staff photo by MAX BECHERER Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Uncle Sam Jam Fourth Of July View comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. New Orleans Breaking News Stay in the know about New Orleans' biggest news headlines. Sign up today for our newsletter! New Orleans Morning Roundup New Orleans news updates are sent each weekday morning. Stay informed. Signup today! Sign up Manage Lists Resources: To submit news items and photographs: Editor: Karen Taylorgist504.636.7434Online submission orContact by e-mail Letter to the editor Send a letter to the editor to voice your opinion.