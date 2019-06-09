ROSARY FOR PEACE: A rosary on behalf of law enforcement, emergency personnel, firefighters, military and peace in the world will be at 1 p.m. June 15 at St. Joseph Church, 610 Sixth St., Gretna. For information, contact Mary Grace Orsag at (504) 367-7515.
"GODSPELL": First United Methodist Church of Allen, Texas, will perform the musical in Algiers at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Aurora United Methodist Church, 3300 Eton St., New Orleans. The show is based on the biblical book of Matthew, primarily the "Sermon on the Mount." For information, email auroraumcofficemanager@gmail.com or (504) 394-5483.
ANNIVERSARY: Gloryland Mount Gillion Baptist Church will celebrate the 90th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the church at 1515 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd, New Orleans. The speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Fred Luter.
TIKVAT YISRAEL: The Messianic women's group Tikvat Yisrael (Hope of Israel) will meet at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at the Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive, New Orleans. Sponsored by CJF Ministries, the group meets monthly for conversation, refreshments and Scripture. For information, contact Michelle Beadle at (210) 410-1034 or email michelleb@cjfm.org.
Continuing
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based, 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For information, call (504) 347-4875.
DIVORCE SUPPORT: Celebration Church has begun DivorceCare, a 14-week divorce recovery program at 7 p.m. Thursdays in Classroom UC-203 at Celebration Church, 2001 Airline Drive, Metairie. The Christian-based program is designed to help overcome divorce issues and promote healing. Registration is $17.50; child care is available. Contact Chris Russo at (504) 831.9673 or cruss46@bellsouth.net or visit divorcecare.org/groups/106368.
GRIEF SUPPORT: Christian Fellowship Church will hold the next session of GriefShare at 10 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 8 at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The 13-week class for those who have lost someone through death consists of a video presentation, group discussion and at-home preparation. The fee is $15. The program can be joined in progress. Call (504) 347-4875 for information or to register.