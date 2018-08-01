The summer party’s over. For kids who are heading back to school, and for their parents, the mantra for the coming days and weeks will be routine, routine, routine.
But don’t confuse that with boring, boring, boring. Perfecting the routine that gets children up, fed, dressed and off to school on time subtracts stress and leaves more time for fun to follow, both at home and in the classroom.
A good morning routine starts with a good night’s sleep. Parents note: That means you, too. And teachers.
“It’s important to get kids back into a good sleeping routine,” said Aubrey Evola, a kindergarten teacher at Ella Dolhonde Elementary in Metairie. “I have to do that myself, as I’ve been staying up later, too.”
Three- to 5-year-olds need 10 to 13 hours of sleep each night, according to mayoclinic.org. For 6- to 13-year-olds, the number falls to nine to 11 hours, and for teens 14- to 17-years-old, to eight to 10 hours.
By the time students hit middle school, however, a sleep routine is about more than just the time they retire into their bedrooms.
“While parents are putting them to bed, they’re not always taking away phones or turning off TVs,” said Jenny Maldonado, a sixth-grade language arts teacher at Andrew Jackson Middle School in Chalmette. “In talking to kids, they’re always tired … They’ll say, ‘I went to bed at 8, but I was on my phone.’”
Or playing video games.
“Sometimes, parents need to take a little more control of all the tech in kids’ lives,” Maldonado added. “You’re allowed to take it out of there (bedrooms), you know.”
The littlest learners
For younger children, like Evola’s kindergarteners, there’s still a little time to help them prepare before school begins. She suggests going over numbers, letters and having a child practice printing at least the letters in his name.
“Some kids have never been to preschool,” Evola said. “Last year, I had some who didn’t know numbers or letters.” Although those students can catch up, it makes for a rougher transition, especially when, at the other end of the spectrum, some kindergarteners arrive already reading.
Reading to the child is also important to reinforce what books are, how to hold them and how to turn pages, she said.
Social interaction is important, too. “They don’t know how to talk to each other yet and to solve problems,” Evola said. “If kids haven’t been around other kids, try to get them to hang out with others in the family or at parks to learn social skills, how to express feelings in interactions with others.”
Her biggest message, however, is patience. “Sometimes, parents are expecting to see all these things change right away and get frustrated because a child isn’t reading or writing. Change comes at the end of the year for the little ones.
“At other ages, it’s throughout the year,” she said.
Growing fast
Fast-forward to second grade, and teacher Catherine Randall, of Joseph Davies Elementary in Meraux, loves watching her students soar. “The growth is not just academically, but personally and in maturity,” she said.
Her class will be building on the basics and muscling up some “reading stamina” to tackle chapter books. It’s not too late, she notes, to get in some summer reading to keep current skills sharp.
“Just read constantly because when you’re out for two months you have regression. It’s natural, and it happens,” she said.
While building reading skills is crucial, building relationships is also important.
“Once a kid knows you love and care for them, they’ll do anything for you. It’s the same with parents when they know you’re on the same team and working together. It makes things so much easier for us and the children,” she said.
Here’s what she suggests parents tell children to allay any anxiety: “Your teacher has been working hard all summer to prepare for you. He or she is looking forward to having you in their class. And we get nervous (about going back to school), too. But it will be OK. “
Hitting middle school
Life can be complicated for a sixth-grader. “They’re just figuring themselves out and go through a lot of different configurations before they know who they are,” said Maldonado, of Andrew Jackson Middle School.
That’s why it’s important to help carve out a calm, quiet place to do homework, away from TV and other distractions. (Maldonado said to expect about 10 minutes of homework per grade level, so a sixth-grader would have about an hour’s worth.)
Some types of music may be soothing. “In the classroom, we use music without lyrics and with a moderate tempo,” she said. But the affect depends on a child’s personality.
Middle-schoolers also will be changing classrooms, so Maldonado recommends attending an orientation so students know where their classes are and the general lay of the land.
Taking more responsibility
Caroline Myers, who teaches eighth-grade English at Ruppel Academy for Advanced Studies in Gretna, points out that school is a family affair. “It’s an equal arrangement, and parents have to be here, too," she said. "It can be very tiring, but there are easy ways to make sure it’s a smooth transition.”
One tip for parents: At the beginning of the year, when students are sent home with dozens of documents to be filled out and signed, devote 20 minutes to the task and get them all done. “It’s frustrating for all of us to do a little at a time,” she said.
Myers also suggests that parents get to know the child’s routines at school and understand school policies. By eighth-grade, students are learning organizational systems in classrooms but are expected to be responsible for more than just books and homework.
“If they forget their gym bag, they’re accountable," Myers said. "Mom can’t bring it to them” — even if Mom is willing.
“We’re trying to help them be organized so they can be successful,” she said.
And nobody should forget that education should be fun. “Every morning … teachers are there, and happy to be there,” Myers said.