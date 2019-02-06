LEADERSHIP HONORS: Cedric Dent Jr., of New Orleans, was recently selected to participate in the Southwestern Black Student Leadership Conference's Advance Leadership Institute. Davis is a student at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond and was the 2018 Homecoming King.
TRANSFER MOVES FORWARD: Under a new student transfer agreement, eligible Delgado Community College students will have a seamless path to a four-year degree at the University of New Orleans. Delgado students will also have access to new financial aid opportunities and UNO admissions counselors who can admit transfer students on Delgado’s campuses. Some of the highlights of the newly signed student transfer agreement:
- Delgado students with 24 or more hours of transferable, college-level coursework, including the completion of a college-level math and English, and an overall GPA of 2.25 or higher, receive guaranteed admission to UNO.
- UNO counselors will hold a number of “quick admit” days at Delgado’s City Park and West Bank campuses. UNO will waive the application fee, and eligible Delgado students will be admitted to UNO on the spot.
- Students seeking admission before the completion of an associate degree may participate in a financial aid consortium. Students may take classes at Delgado and UNO but use financial aid through UNO to fund their education at both institutions.
- UNO will participate in a reverse transfer agreement with Delgado. Transcripts of students who apply and attend UNO for at least one academic year will be sent back to Delgado for articulation and possible award of an associate degree.
- All students interested in transferring to UNO will have weekly access to pre-admission advising through a transfer admission counselor.
The agreement must still be approved by the University of Louisiana System and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.
HONOR LISTS: The University of Southern Mississippi has released its president’s and dean’s lists for the 2018 fall semester. The president’s list includes full-time students who earned a 4.0 GPA. Dean’s list scholars are those with at least a 3.5 GPA, but less than a 4.0.
