Eli is a Chihuahua/terrier mix that weighs about 30 pounds. He can be a little shy with new people, but once he warms up, his quirky, funny personality shines through. He gets along with other dogs but prefers not to be around cats. He would do best in an adult-only home, with an experienced, patient owner who can help him with his confidence. For information, email adoptionteam@animalrescueneworleans.org.