The Mount Carmel Academy Cubettes won several awards during the M.A. Dance Gulf Coast Regional Competition held March 9 at Grace King High School in Metairie. Awards included:
- Super Sweepstakes for team pom, jazz and novelty
- Technique and choreography awards for pom, jazz and novelty
- High Point Award for team jazz and novelty
- Winner’s Circle Award: fourth place overall regardless of division and age
- Officer — superior rating, technique and choreography awards
- Judges Award for novelty, an award given to the dance the judges liked the most out of all the dances performed by everyone at the competition regardless of division, age, or category.
Alexis DeCastro placed first in the junior high solo category.