Members of the Mount Carmel Academy Cubettes include, front row from left, Ava Seube, Ella Lafrance and Gabrielle Goutierrez. In the second row are Abigail Prince, Lana Ragas, Karis Morgan, Cameron Cancienne, Cate Ardon, Taylor Carriere, Riley Gennusa and Sarah Jeanfreau. In the third row are Isabella Tufts, Micah Freitas, Alexis DeCastro, Marissa Romero and Emily Jeanes. Abigail Gibson is also a Cubette.