FESTIVALS
PET FEST: "The Party Where Pets Bring Their People" will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, at Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie. The annual free Pet Fest gathers rescue groups with adoptable pets, plus information and vendors on health and care, contests, food and music. All proceeds go the Jefferson SPCA and the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter. For information, visit www.jeffersonspca.org/petfest.
LOUISIANA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL: Days of yore come to life for weekends through Dec. 9 at this event that blends festival, theme park, theater, shopping and education. Held Saturdays and Sundays from 9:45 a.m. to dusk, the fest comes to life at 46468 River Road, Hammond. For more information, call (985) 429-9992 or visit larf.org.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
SCIENCE, SOCIAL STUDIES FAIR PREP: The St. Charles Parish Library's Projectpalooza is a series of events to help students prepare science and social studies fair boards. Students will be able to spread out, print, cut, glue, color and decorate their project boards using the library's craft supplies. Project boards may be brought from home or purchased from the library for $2. Projectpalooza will be at three locations. Students may come any time during the event and stay until they are finished or the event is over. Locations, dates, and times are as follows:
- St. Rose Branch, 90 E. Club Drive, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27
- East Regional Library, 160 W. Campus Drive, Destrehan, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29
- West Regional Library, 105 Lakewood Drive, Luling, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4.
For more information, call Amy Duke (985) 764-2366 or email amy.duke@myscpl.org.
GRANT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED: Junior League of New Orleans has begun accepting applications from eligible local nonprofit organizations for its Community Assistance Fund grants, through Dec. 28. JLNO will award grants of up to $20,000 to organizations that demonstrate their ability to advance the well-being of women in one or more of the following ways:
- Enhancing economic opportunities
- Improving women’s health and wellness,
- Providing needed family support to alleviate the burdens on women caregivers
For information and guidelines, see www.jlno.org/CAF.
STEM WORKSHOP: The National WWII Museum invites youth to participate in hands-on, STEM activities centered on WWII artifacts and innovations at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the NORDC Sanchez Multi-Service Center, 1616 Caffin Ave., New Orleans. From learning how the Sherman tank moved to handling military equipment that helped win the war, participants will have an unforgettable experience. For information, visit www.nordc.org.
SPECIAL ED HEARING PREP: Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans will provide a training on “Special Education Due Process Hearings & State Complaints — Don't Be Scared, Just Be Prepared" from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. It will cover formal state complaints and due process hearings and dispute resolution options for children with exceptionalities. Instructor will be Parris Taylor, an attorney with the Louisiana Department of Education. register at (504) 888-9111.
"WHITE ALBUM" DISCUSSION: Bruce Spizer, an internationally recognized authority on the Beatles, will discuss the 50th anniversary of "The Beatles," aka "The White Album," at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at East Bank Regional Library, Metairie. For information, call (504) 889-8143 or visit jplibrary.net.
"SNOW WHITE": The Historic New Orleans Collection will screen the silent-era classic “Snow White” (1916) at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Williams Research Center, 410 Chartres St. Acclaimed French musician Paul Goussot, who frequently provides accompaniments for silent films at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris and at festivals throughout Europe, will improvise a live score on piano along with the film. The film stars acclaimed actress Marguerite Clark, who was the sister-in-law of THNOC founder L. Kemper Williams.
JUNG SOCIETY: THE C.G. Jung society will screen the Oscar-winning film "The Shape of Water," with a discussion lead by Oneal A. Isaac, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at The First Unitarian Universalist Church, 5212 S. Claiborne Ave. Tickets are $10-$15, members free.
Holidays
CHRISTMAS NEW ORLEANS STYLE KICKOFF: A holiday starter is sponsored by French Quarter Festivals and the French Market Corp. at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Washington Artillery Park, Jackson Square at the Mississippi River in the French Quarter, with a tree lighting, music by the Roots of Music and Kermit Ruffins and fireworks to commence Christmas New Orleans Style. www.fqfi.org
TREE LIGHTING: NOCCA's Choral Ensembles will sing and the school will be the beneficiary for the special Sippin' in the Courtyard Holiday Happy Hour and tree lighting, plus a holiday pop-up market and wine tasting at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at The Maison Dupuy Hotel, 1001 Toulouse St., New Orleans. The lighting ceremony is at 6 p.m. www.maisondupuy.com.
HOLIDAY STYLE: Local designers have decorated the rooms of Longue Vue House and Gardens and will be on hand to discuss at Signature Holiday Style, a chance to tour the home and shop for gifts from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. Tickets are $10. For information, visit www.longuevue.com
HOLIDAY TEA: Children and families are invited to join Longue Vue House and Gardens for an afternoon tea at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. The affair is filled with cookies, sandwiches and sweets, plus holiday crafts and photos with Santa for an additional fee of $15. Reservations are required and seating is limited. www.longuevue.com
Honors
VOLUNTEER HONOR: Rafael E. Saddy of Kenner has received the AARP Louisiana 2018 Andrus Award for Community Service that recognizes volunteers who use their skills and talent to give back to the community. Saddy, a native of Nicaraguan, has worked with the Hispanic/Latino communities around the state, worked in Hispanic media, volunteers on several boards and was an AARP Louisiana executive council member and interim state president.
DISTRICT CONFAB: The American Legion's District 2 held a fall conference recently at Post 350, attracting posts from Savant, Vacherie, Norco, Reserve and the West Bank. National Executive Committee member Charles Aucoin, state Department Commander Rickey Griffin and past state and local commanders and officers were present. The Harvey Marrero post was presented an award for members growth.
Benefits
BAYOU CLASSIC BRUNCH: The Legislative Black Caucus and Foundation will hold its annual Bayou Classic Scholarship Jazz Brunch at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave. The brunch raises funds for the foundation and serves as an informational and motivational forum with proceeds going to scholarships for students at Southern and Grambling State universities. For information, call (225) 342-7342.
MUSEUM BENEFIT: The inaugural Improvizations Gala will be at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in the Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. Music, food, a silent auction and a combination of light installations and dance performances are planned within the Luna Fete Celebration of Light and Music. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit www.nolajazzmuseum.org/gala/