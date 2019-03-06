The Los Isleños Heritage and Cultural Society will celebrate its 44th annual Isleños Festival on Saturday and Sunday, featuring The Canary Island folklore group Timbayba as the cultural centerpiece of the weekend.
The festival, on the grounds of Los Isleños Museum Complex, 1357 Bayou Road, St. Bernard, celebrates St. Bernard’s unique Spanish heritage by sharing aspects of the Canary Islands descendants who originally settled in the area from 1778 to 1783.
Other musical groups scheduled to perform include MoJEAUX, Bucktown Allstars, 90 Degrees West, Ovi G & the Froggies and August Rush. There also will be a special performance of Philippine Folk Dancing. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3 for ages 12 and older.
“I can’t express how important the Los Isleños Fiesta is for St. Bernard Parish and its people,” festival Chairwoman Rhonda Hannan said. “It is our mission to spread and educate people on our Isleños culture … It’s like a big family reunion. We have people calling from California and New York to book hotels. The interesting part is, some people are from here and some are from the Canary Islands. Everyone is looking for a feeling of home. I say the more the merrier; come on down.”
The Isleño Historic Village, located on the grounds behind the museum, will be the site of living history demonstrations featuring folk crafts.
The festival also will have numerous offerings of local seafood and Isleño dishes and festival rides.
The organization invites anyone of Canary Islands or Isleño descent to participate in its annual Heritage Program from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Call Kathy Ziegler at (504) 494-5848.
For more information, call (504) 277-4681, email losislenos2011@gmail.com or visit www.losislenos.org.
Wind-Down Wednesdays concerts
St. Bernard Parish Government Leisure Services will host six, free open-air concerts as part of its Wind-Down Wednesdays Concert Series.
The family-oriented music events will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Sidney Torres Park, located behind the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center, 8301 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette.
The first concert will be March 13 with entertainment by Harvey Jesus and Fire.
The concerts will be on the second Wednesday of each month through May, and they will resume in September. The Cypress Pop Trio will perform on April 10, and Swingaroux will take the stage on May 8.
Kenny Kerth Jass will be the first performance of the fall on Sept. 11, followed by August Rush on Oct. 9 and Faith Becnel & Music Krewe on Nov. 13.
Attendees should bring lounge chairs and picnic blankets. Food, drinks, art, crafts and various vendor items will be available for purchase. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor should contact Denise Montalbano at (504) 518-6031 for an application.
Chalmette student reigns over Thoth
Nunez Community College student Madison Konnecker, of Chalmette, reigned as queen of the 72nd annual Krewe of Thoth ball held in the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner and in the New Orleans parade the Sunday before Mardi Gras. But it's the good works of the krewe that she remembers most.
Konnecker, 20, daughter of Michele and Paul E. Konnecker, said she enjoyed her reign as queen.
“Thoth is like a family,” Konnecker said of the longtime krewe noted for its charitable activities. “We went to St. Michael’s School for Christmas and gave the kids Christmas presents and a donation from Thoth.”
Following its tradition, Konnecker and a group of krewe members visited the elderly to share the Carnival spirit and make a donation. “We went on a walk to a bunch of nursing homes and shut-in homes. For those people who can’t come out and see the parade, we brought a small parade to them.”
Konnecker, who graduated from Chalmette High in 2016 and is studying medical administration at Nunez, was previously a maid and a junior maid in Thoth.
St. Bernard Wetlands scholarship
The St. Bernard Wetlands Foundation has announced a new scholarship that will help recent or soon-to-be high school graduates living in St. Bernard Parish to attend a two- or four-year Louisiana college or university with an academic focus on wetland restoration, environmental science or natural resource management in coastal areas. For information on how to apply for the annual award of $1,000, email rgoyer99@yahoo.com. The deadline to apply is April 1.
Chalmette High School Alumni Social
The Chalmette High School Alumni Association will host a Northshore social from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at N’Tini’s, 2891 U.S. 190, Suite D, in Mandeville.
There will be complimentary appetizers, soft drinks, tea and coffee with a cash bar. Membership in the organization is not limited to CHS alumni.
The association extends its Alumnus by Choice membership to friends of Chalmette High who want to join. Graduates of Andrew Jackson, P.G.T. Beauregard, St. Bernard and Maumus High Schools are especially encouraged to join and to become active members.
For information, visit www.chs.sbpsb.org and click on the Alumni link or contact Beryl Hargis at (985) 230-2380.
Kiwanis awards scholarship checks
The Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi recently held its scholarship award meeting at Rocky & Carlos Sicilian Room in Chalmette, where officials distributed $6,500 in scholarship checks from The St. Bernard Kiwanis Foundation, The Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi and Gulf Coast Bank.
The following students received scholarship checks: Lauren Crain, Emily Jones, Mattie Zimmer, Brittany Calecas, Tyler Sanchez, Savannah Montoya, My Ling Hoang, Sarah Russell, Jason Tucker and Dillon Melerine.
