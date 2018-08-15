Future students and families, teachers and staff and community members gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremonies for Athlos Academy of Jefferson Parish. The event was held recently at the Terrytown campus, 979 Berhman Highway.
Tours, events for children and meet and greets took place prior to program, which included Ben Bourgeois, board chairman; Ryan Van Alfen, co-founder; and keynote by James Garvey, Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education District 1 representative.
The Terrytown school is a tuition-free, public charter school for kindergarten through sixth grade authorized by BESE. For information, visit athlosjp.org.