Members with birthdays in November celebrated recently at a Golden Opportunity meeting at the New Orleans Ladies Ballroom in Terrytown. In the front row, from left, are Myrtle LaRocca, Carolyn Capdeville, Alice Nelson-Jones, Beatrice Armstrong-Kennedy and Jackie Franklin. In the second row are Yvonne Landry, Gerald Brown, Pat Culver, Karol Lima and Barbara Owens.