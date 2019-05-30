Run on the bayou May 30, 2019 - 10:29 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now The New Orleans Track Club put on 1-mile and 5K runs as part of Greek Fest on Bayou St. John. Runners here are getting started at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on May 24. Advocate Staff photo by CHRIS GRANGER Buy Now Runners come in all shapes and sizes at the fest. Advocate Staff photo by CHRIS GRANGER Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Greek Fest Race View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email