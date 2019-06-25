Over the past three decades, thousands of people from all walks of life have attended the free Feed the Multitudes event at Victory Fellowship in Metairie.
“There are many homeless people who come every year, many of them on buses that we provide,” said Frank Bailey, the senior pastor who with his wife, Parris, founded the church in 1979.
“There are also many seniors ... from different assisted living facilities as well as a large number of single moms with children struggling to survive. And there are many low-income families that really can’t afford much in the way of a Fourth of July celebration.”
The 30th annual Feed the Multitudes, to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 4 at the church, 5708 Airline Drive, will feature jambalaya, red beans and rice, barbecue chicken and more, as well as a large grocery distribution.
There will be live music, too, and Spacewalks with a water park theme for kids.
But the event is about more than just food and fun. Meeting other basic needs for attendees means handing out 500 pairs of new shoes for both children and adults.
And as is tradition, local stylists and manicurists with provide free haircuts and manicures.
“The first year we fed about 4,000 people,” Bailey said. “Every year has been different depending on what and where the event was held. The largest year was 1994 with approximately 20,000 in City Park at the old driving range. And for this year’s event, we are preparing for 5,000 people.
“We see many of the same people and many new people from year to year. This changes because their circumstances change. Many who were small children years ago attending the event are now serving at the event. Often we have seen some of the homeless come to the event end up as part of our church community.”
Bailey estimates that Victory Fellowship spends about $35,000 on the day.
That's after the thousands of dollars worth of food and supplies that are donated by individuals and businesses, Bailey said. “There are also thousands of man hours that are given in preparation for the event."
Victory Fellowship's main partnership sponsors this year are Second Harvest and Salvation Army. More than 30 other local sponsors include New Orleans Fresh Fish and Seafood Co., Louisiana Purchase Kitchen, Crescent Meats, Diversified Foods, Pelican Ice Co., Sam’s Club on Airline Drive, Maurice’s French Pastries, the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Babycakes.
Donations are still needed, including jambalaya, Gatorade, 2-liter drinks and money.
“We also need volunteer hairstylists, bus drivers and people to do anything from food preparation to food serving,” Bailey added.
A volunteer rally will be held at 7 p.m. July 3 at Victory Fellowship.
Transportation will be available to and from the event. The locations, all in New Orleans, are The New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.; Ozanam Inn, 843 Camp St.; The Salvation Army, 4526 S. Claiborne Ave.; and Universal Church, 138 N. Broad St.
Pickup times are at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; drop-off times are at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Also, transportation will be available at The Marrero Commons, 1100 S. Tonti St.; The Bienville Basin, 215 Treme St.; and The Harmony Oaks, 3320 Clara St.
Pickup time at these locations is at 9:30 a.m., and drop-off is at 2:30 p.m.
"Feed the Multitudes began in 1989 as a result of a financial need in our church,” Bailey said. “We were building our auditorium and fell on tough financial times. I was praying about finances when I felt impressed to put on a free food festival for the needy in New Orleans. Our church rallied, put on our first Feed the Multitudes and the beginning of a miracle happened that day. Our problems seemed to be insignificant in light of the struggle that we saw in the poor, the homeless and the institutionalized.
“Thirty years later we still do Feed the Multitudes because we need to. Since that first year we have started a weekly outreach to the homeless, a food bank in coordination with Second Harvest Food Bank as well as a live-in restoration center called Mary’s Song for troubled young women.
“For those who attend, I hope they receive more than a meal, a haircut and some food. My prayer is that many see the love of God in the lives of people who are reaching out to those that may be hurting worse than they are.”
To volunteer or donate, call (504) 733-5005 or go to the website www.victorychurchnola.com.