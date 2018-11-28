STATE HONORS: Several New Orleans-area students were among the 11 Southeastern Louisiana University students and alumni who were finalists at the Louisiana Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing competition recently. Students recognized include: Andrew Butler of River Ridge, second-place sophomore men; Cody Sires, now a Southeastern alumnus of Violet, second-place older student adult women and men; Alfred Harper of New Orleans, third-place junior men. Sara Cage of Baton Rouge received three first-place awards at the competition in the senior women’s division. Also receiving first-place nods were William Dopp of Independence, sophomore men; Caitlyn Rodrigue of Thibodaux, sophomore women; and Joshua Staes of Baton Rouge, older advanced men.
NATIONAL HONORS FOR LOYOLA: The College Media Association has named Loyola University's 95-year-old student-run newspaper, The Maroon, the Best College Media Outlet of the Year. The students earned two national awards during the 2017-2018 academic year: first place for Four-Year Best College Media Outlet of the Year and third place, Best Newspaper, Entertainment Page Spread. CMA’s Pinnacle Awards honor both the best college media organizations and individual work by students. The contest is open to student work produced for any college media organization, including print, broadcast and online outlets, during an academic year.
ENGINEERING AWARDS: BASF recently awarded $2,500 scholarships to two LSU engineering students from the metro area, chosen for maintaining excellent grade-point averages and being active in campus and community organizations. Scholarship winners are:
- Abbas Al-Hassani, an electrical engineering sophomore from Metairie, where he was a National Merit Finalist while in high school at Haynes Academy. He is a member of the Bengal Reauxbotics team at LSU and participates in competitions with a 30-pound combat robot.
- Kelley Wieseneck, a mechanical engineering junior from Mandeville who attended Mandeville High School. She is a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and chairs the public relations committee. She tutors other engineering students in physics and assists in a research lab.
The other two winners are Meredith Guidry, a civil engineering sophomore from Baton Rouge; and Emma Joslin, a chemical engineering junior with a minor in chemistry from DeRidder.
PRODUCTION DEGREE: Loyola University has added a new Urban and Electronic Music Production undergraduate degree for fall 2019. Taught in the university's College of Music and Fine Arts, the bachelor of science degree is the first of its kind in the country and allows students to develop skills in both production and performance that translate to the ever-changing music industry. For more information, see cmfa.loyno.edu/famis/urban-and-electronic-music-production.
XAVIER PRESIDENTIAL TOUR: Dr. Reynold Verret will embark on a 15-month vision tour across the country to convey the university's "20/20 Vision," a strategic plan to culminate in 2020, the 95th anniversary of the local Catholic school. Verret will meet with business and civic leaders to discuss some new programs, including a doctorate of education and neuroscience program; the recently opened Center for Equity; Justice and the Human Spirit for research, teaching, community engagement and debate on race-based inequities; and other issues. For information, visit www.xula.edu.
ADVISING GRANT AT DELGADO: Delgado Community College has been awarded a grant of over $2.1 million from the U.S. Department of Education, to be received over five years to address the school’s commitment to improving student success through enhanced academic advising. “Staying on the Right Path” will improve pathways for student success that lead to higher persistence and graduation rates.