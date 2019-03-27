Algiers
ALL SAINTS: 300 Ptolemy St., behind the church. 11 a.m. every Friday through April 19. Menus: March 29, April 5, April 12: fried fish or eggplant casserole or stuffed crab and macaroni and cheese, potato salad, bread and drink; April 19: fried fish, eggplant casserole, crawfish balls, crawfish jambalaya or stuffed crab, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, bread, cake and drink. Place orders at (504) 368-0335.
HOLY NAME OF MARY: 342 Olivier St. Knights of Columbus Santa Maria Council 1724 sponsors. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday through April 12. Catfish plate, $9; shrimp plate, $11; shrimp and catfish plate, $10; shrimp Creole, $7; crawfish boulettes, two for $1; dessert, $1. Served with fries, choice of potato salad, green beans or coleslaw, and bread.
ST. ANDREW THE APOSTLE: 3101 Eton St. Knights of Columbus Council No 9107 sponsors. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with to-go orders starting at 4:30 p.m., every Friday through April 12. Fish dinner, shrimp dinner or combo dinner with fries, green beans, coleslaw and hush puppies, $10; gumbo, $6; cheese pizza, $2 a slice; soft drinks and water, $1.
Ama
ST. MARK: Father Cote Center, 175 St. Mark Ave. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 29. Fried fish, fried shrimp, half fish and shrimp or shrimp stew plates, $9; Ama special plate with fried fish, shrimp and shrimp stew, $12. Adult plates have coleslaw, bread, fries or potato salad; child’s plate has choice of fried fish, shrimp or shrimp stew with fries for $5. Homemade desserts, soft drinks sold. Call-in orders at (504) 431-8506 at 4 p.m.
Belle Chasse
OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP: KC Hall, 9016 La. 23. Father Peter Boerding Council 6357 Knights of Columbus sponsors. 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday through April 12. Catfish dinners, $10; shrimp dinners, $11; fish and shrimp combo, $12; oyster dinners, fish and oyster combo, or shrimp or oyster combo, $13; catfish po-boys, $9; shrimp po-boys, $10; oyster po-boys, $11. All plates include coleslaw, French bread and either fries or white beans. Sides: soup du jour, $6.50; white beans and rice, $4; french fries, $1.50. Soft drinks, desserts sold separately.
Gretna
ST. CLETUS: 3600 Claire Ave., behind church. Knights of Columbus Hall Council 8615 sponsors. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday through April 12. Fish, shrimp, oysters, salad, bread, white beans or fries. Prices vary; dessert, drinks sold separately. (504) 201-4449.
ST. JOSEPH/ST. ANTHONY/ST. VINCENT DEPAUL SOCIETY: 610 Sixth St., cafeteria. 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 5.
Harahan
ST. RITA: 194 Ravan Ave. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 29. Fried and broiled fish and shrimp, sides of corn, potatoes, dessert, $10 a plate (fish, shrimp or combo); children's cheese pizza, $5 for two slices.
Harvey
ST. MARTHA CHURCH: 2555 Apollo Drive. 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 12. Fried catfish, fries, Houston’s famous coleslaw, homemade sweet cornbread. Adults, $10; children, $8. Dine-in or takeout. To preorder, text (504) 460-4319 before 5 p.m. with your name, number of plates and pickup time.
Jefferson
ST. AGNES: 3310 Jefferson Highway. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 29 and April 12. (Bingo follows on April 12.) Fish, shrimp, fries, coleslaw, bread, $11. St. Agnes Men's Club hosts. For information, call (504) 975-6182.
Kenner
PILGRIM BAPTIST CHURCH: 1900 Lloyd Price Ave. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12. Plates are $10, with a choice between fried fish, mac and cheese and green beans; or fried fish and red beans. Both options come with potato salad, a drink and dessert. Orders of 10 meals or more will be delivered for free. To place an order, call Edna Carter at (504) 610-3624.
LaPlace
ASCENSION OF OUR LORD: 1809 Greenwood Drive, under tent. Knights of Columbus Council 9623 sponsors. 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday through April 12. Adult plates, two pieces of fish (fried or grilled), Cajun boiled corn, potatoes, $10; child plates, one large piece fried or grilled fish, same sides, $8. (985) 652-2615.
Metairie
OUR LADY OF DIVINE PROVIDENCE: 1000 N. Starret Road. Knights of Columbus Council 9347 sponsors. 4 p.m. until sold out, every Friday through April 12. Church parking lot facing West Metairie Avenue, drive-thru only. Catfish plates, four pieces of fish, potatoes, corn, roll, $9; crawfish pie plates, two pies, potatoes, corn, roll, $9. New item: pint of shrimp étouffée and rice, $5. Boy Scout Troop 172 sells desserts. (504) 466-4511, oldp.org.
ST. ANGELA MERICI: 835 Melody Drive. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 29 and April 12. Adult fried fish dinners, $9; children's dinners, $7; grilled fish dinners, $11; fried shrimp plates, $13; seafood gumbo, $5; cheese pizzas or fries, $2. Carry-out available. (504) 835-0324.
ST. BENILDE: 1901 Division St. 5 p.m. presale, 5:45 p.m. general public, April 12. Dine-in or takeout. Adult fish plate, $10 presale or $11 door; child’s fried fish plate, $6 presale or $7 door; fish and shrimp combo (guaranteed presale only) $11 presale or $12 door; soft-shell crab plate (guaranteed presale only) $11 presale or $12 door; grilled redfish with shrimp cream sauce, $11 presale or $12 door; seafood muffuletta (presale only), $8 half or $14 whole; crab and corn bisque, $6; seafood gumbo, $5; fish taco, $6; Thai shrimp taco, $6; cheese pizza slice, $2; bread pudding with blueberry sauce, $5; drinks, $1; beer, $3.
ST. EDWARD THE CONFESSOR: 4921 W. Metairie Ave. Drive-thru 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; dine-in or takeout service 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., while supplies last, March 29. Men’s Club STEAM sponsors. (504) 888-0703.
ST. MARY MAGDALEN: 6421 W. Metairie Ave. 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 29. Fish and shrimp platters with hot potatoes, coleslaw, bread, $9; crawfish pies (with shrimp base), $3 each; gumbo, $4; cheese pizza slice, $2; soft drinks, beer, to-go and drive-thru orders available. (504) 733-1433.
New Orleans
BLESSED FRANCIS X. SEELOS: Mother Pauline Center, 4219 Constance St. 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Friday through April 12. Plates: $10 for adults with fried fish and two sides, bread, dessert; $5 for children with fried fish, one side, bread, dessert. Sides: mac and cheese, green beans, coleslaw. Drinks sold. (504) 943-5566.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH: 4401 Elysian Fields Ave. Dine-in or takeout 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 29. brothermartin.com or (504) 283-1561.
GENTILLY KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS NO. 2925: St. James Major, 3736 Gentilly Blvd. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Friday through April 12. Two large catfish fillets, vegetables, potato salad, bread, $12; sodas, desserts sold separately. Call in preorders: (504) 606-4761.
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS DE LA SALLE COUNCIL 3411: 1025 Napoleon Ave. 6 p.m. March 29, April 5 and April 12. Dinners include fish and fries or crawfish pasta, coleslaw, vegetable, dessert, drink. $9 adult plate; $6 for children. Dine-in or takeout.
OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY: 3368 Esplanade Ave. (cafeteria). 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 29. Fish plate includes green beans, french fries, coleslaw for $8; drinks, desserts sold separately. olr-nola.org, (504) 488-2659, office@olr-nola.org.
ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI: Lycée Francais cafeteria (enter from parking lot behind school and church on Constance Street between Eleonore and State streets). 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 29. Fried fish dinners with drink, dessert: $10 adults; child’s dinner with fried fish or cheese pizza, beverage, dessert, $5. Dine-in or takeout. (504) 891-4479.
ST. GABRIEL THE ARCHANGEL: Parish hall, 5010 Piety Drive. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday through April 12. Baked or fried fish, macaroni and cheese, tossed salad or potato salad, vegetables, bread, dessert, drink. $10. Delivery available for orders of 10 or more. Large orders, call (504) 282-0296.
ST. MARY OF THE ANGELS: 3501 N. Miro St. 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through April 12. $10; includes soda or bottled water. Advanced orders: (504) 945-3186; fax orders to (504) 945-9115. Delivery available (minimum of four dinners).
MATER DOLOROSA: Church rectory yard, corner Dublin and Plum streets. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 29 and April 12. Fried fish, mac and cheese, coleslaw, french fries, garlic bread and soft drink. $10. Knights of Columbus Council No 15676 sponsors.
ST. RITA’S SCHOOL: 65 Fontainebleau Drive, Moreau Center (schoolyard access). 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 29 and April 5. Fried fish, mac and cheese, potato salad, peas, bread, cake and soft drink. $10. The St. Rita PTCC sponsors.
MORRIS JEFF COMMUNITY SCHOOL: 211 S. Lopez St. 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 29. Fish, mac and cheese, green beans, coleslaw. $10; $6 child; $5 veggie. Carpool orders 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.; drive-thru 3:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pick up or preorder online at morrisjeffschool.org; place preorders by noon.
Paradis
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST: 15405 U.S. 90. 4 p.m. till sold, March 29 and April 12. Fried catfish with white beans, bread, salad; or seafood gumbo with potato salad. $10 a meal; drinks, desserts $1 each. Pickup or dine-in. (985) 758-2668.
Waggaman
OUR LADY OF THE ANGELS: 6851 River Road. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., every Friday through April 12. Fried fish dinner, $9; blackened fish dinner, $10; shrimp and okra gumbo dinner, $9; weekly specials such as shrimp and grits, fish cakes, shrimp Alfredo. All served with two sides, homemade school rolls. Eat in or use drive-thru. oloacatholicchurch.org-website, (504) 436-4459, (504) 300-3229.
Terrytown
CHRIST THE KING: 535 Deerfield Road. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 29: Fried fish dinner, $7; shrimp and grits dinner, $7. April: fried fish dinner, $7; shrimp Creole dinner, $7; fried stuffed shrimp dinner, $7. April 12: TBA.