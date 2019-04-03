Laura Badeaux, director of the Louisiana Center for Women in Government and Business, discussed the Louisiana Girls Leadership Academy during a recent meeting of the Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish.
"Light the Torch and Lead" will be the theme for the 2019 Leadership Academy, which will be June 9-12 at Nicholls State University. Academy topics will include communication, situational leadership, public service and responsible citizenship, and current issues in Louisiana public policy. Participants pay only a registration fee, with the remainder of the costs covered by LCWGB and its partners.
For information about the academy, call (985) 448 4770 or email laura.badeaux@nicholls.edu.
Republican Women's Club members also heard from Judge Scott Schlegel, of the 24th Judicial District Court in Jefferson Parish. For information about the club, call (504) 710-5504.