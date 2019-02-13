BLACK PASTORS HONORED: Trinity Episcopal Church and the Commission for Racial Reconciliation of the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana are joining to celebrate the lives of the Revs. Richard Allen and Absalom Jones at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 1329 Jackson Ave., New Orleans, with a reception following the service. Jones (1746-1818) was the first black Episcopal priest and the pastor of the first black Episcopal congregation. Allen (1760–1831) founded the first national black church in the United States, the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
GRANDPARENTS MASS: Archbishop Rummel Parent Booster Club will host the Grandparents Mass and Luncheon for juniors at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, in the Raider Room, 1901 Severn Ave., Metairie. Members will serve a catered lunch.
ISAIAH STUDY: Faith Presbyterian Church will begin Bible study on Isaiah at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at a private home in Terrytown. Author Drew Hunter's book will be used. Call (504) 368-2525 to register and order the $10 book.
WORKSHOP: The Philadelphia Ministry of St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 236 Robinson Ave., Marrero, will hold a mission workshop at 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 16. M.C. Zeno, pastor and vice president-at-large of the Baptist State Convention, will be the presenter. Invited speakers include representatives from Habitat for Humanity, Louisiana American Red Cross, Louisiana Foreign Mission, Ozanam Inn and Second Harvest Food Bank. Those interested should contact Darlene Madison by Monday, Feb. 11, at (504) 975-1200 or dememery@yahoo.com.
SOUL FOOD: Be Well-Come Together, a nonprofit organization, sponsors Soul Food at 6 p.m. Sunday at Faith Presbyterian Church, 2525 Apollo Ave., Harvey. The gathering brings together those interested in exploring questions of life and faith without judgment. Dinner is free. RSVP at (504) 368-2525 or bewellcometogether@gmail.com.
ORTHODOX LECTURE: "Maximus the Confessor: A Bridge Between the Churches" will be the subject of the annual Dathel & John D. Georges Lecture for Orthodox-Catholic Relations at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, Notre Dame Seminary's Schulte Auditorium, 2901 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. The Rev. Maximos Constas, a senior research scholar at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Massachusetts, will explore the vision of the church put forward by Maximus in the Seventh Century and suggest how both communities can benefit from a reconsideration of this option in ecclesiology. Admission is free. nds.edu.
WEST BANK RENEWAL: Archbishop Alfred Hughes will be the celebrant at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, for the Catholic Charismatic Renewal West Bank at Infant Jesus of Prague Church, 700 Maple Ave., Harvey. The group meets on the second and fourth Wednesday each month, with a rosary at 7:15 p.m.; praise and scripture sharing at 7:30 p.m. and Mass at 8 p.m., followed by prayers for healing. For information, call (504) 913-4903.
ANNUAL FEAST: The Israel Baptist Church will hold its annual Ten Table Feast at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 1612 Estalotte Ave., Harvey. Enjoy a variety of dishes from various tables, including a wild table with game, a salad table, a greens table and more. Takeout is available. Tickets are $10, with extra individual tickets $1. Live music will also be heard. For information, call (504) 362-9365.
ROSARY FOR PEACE: A rosary on behalf of law enforcement, emergency personnel, firefighters, military and peace in the world will be at 1 p.m. March 9 at St. Joseph Church, 610 Sixth St., Gretna. Future dates include April 13, May 18 and June 15. For information, contact Mary Grace Orsag at (504) 367-7515.
ST. JOSEPH ALTAR: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1908 Short St., Kenner, will display a St. Joseph Altar. Blessing of the altar will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, with viewing until 7 p.m., continuing 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 18-19. Tupa-Tupa will be at noon Tuesday, with food service at 1 p.m. For information, call (504) 464-0361.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based, 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For more information, call (504) 347-4875.
DIVORCE SESSIONS: Celebration Church is holding a 14-week session of DivorceCare on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. in Classroom UC-203 at 2001 Airline Drive, Metairie. The program helps people stabilize and heal from separation and/or divorce. Registration is $17.50 and child care is available. For information, contact Chris Russo at (504) 831-9673 or cruss46@bellsouth.net.