Edna Karr High School of New Orleans took top honors and a prize of $10,000 at the eighth annual Class Got Brass competition for school brass bands, put on by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation in Armstrong Park on March 31.
Karr won in the advanced category and earned $10,000 worth of instruments for the school’s music programs. Langston Hughes Academy was first in the beginner category, winning $5,000 in instruments for the school.
Karr, led by band director Chris Herrero, has been competing in Class Got Brass every year since the contest’s inception in 2012. Until now, the school’s best results were winning third place in the advanced category in 2015 and again in 2018.
A total of 19 schools participated in the 2019 Class Got Brass — the most in the program’s history. This year, eight schools competed in the advanced category, in which the top prizes are $10,000, $7,000 and $5,000 for first, second and third place. There were 11 competing in the beginner category for awards of $5,000, $4,000 and $3,000 for the top three.
For those schools that don’t place in the top three of their categories, each receives a stipend of $1,000. In all, Class Got Brass will provide more than $47,000 this year to support music programs in the competing schools.
The Class Got Brass contest takes the form of a second-line parade, with school bands performing for a panel of judges who are among the most noted musicians and culture-bearers in New Orleans.
All participants are required to form a New Orleans-style brass band, with instrumentation and dress that models the tradition. To honor the iconic New Orleans jazz funeral, each band is required to perform a dirge followed by an up-tempo song from the classic repertoire.
Class Got Brass results in the advanced category are:
- Edna Karr High School (Chris Herrero, band director), first
- Landry-Walker High School (Wilbert Rawlins, band director), second
- George Washington Carver High School (Eric French, band director), third
- L.W. Higgins High School (Justin Rush, band director)
- McKinley Senior High School (Frank Williams, band director)
- Riverdale High School (Desmond Venable, band director)
- Rosenwald Collegiate Academy (Karron Brown, band director)
- West Jefferson High School (Trey Varnado, band director).
Class Got Brass results in the beginner category are:
- Langston Hughes Academy (Samuel Venable Jr., band director), first
- Park Forest Creative Sciences and Arts Middle Magnet School (Doretha Williams, band director), second
- Lincoln Elementary School for the Arts (Carlyn Glenn, band director), third
- Dolores T. Aaron Academy (Andy Bower, band director)
- Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy (Ronald Totora, band director)
- Lafayette Academy (Charles Jackson, band director)
- Marrero Middle School (Jeremy Williams, band director)
- Mildred Osborne Charter School (Thomas Grany, band director)
- Renew Sci Tech Academy (Brandon Kelley, band director)
- Stella Worley Junior High School (Edward Johnson, band director)
- Young Audiences Charter School (Matt Bruzzi, band director).
The judges of the 2019 Class Got Brass competition are:
- Benny Jones Sr., Treme Brass Band
- Mark Braud, Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- Woody Penouilh, Storyville Stompers Jazz Band
- Louis Ford, Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- Gregory Davis, Dirty Dozen Brass Band
- Bruce "Sunpie" Barnes
- Leslie Cooper
- Barbara Lacen-Keller
- Veronique Dorsey, Original Pinettes Brass Band
- Christie Jourdain, Original Pinettes Brass Band.