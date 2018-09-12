DILLARD HONORED: Dillard University has received the 2018 American Bar Association Section of Litigation's Diversity Leadership Award for outstanding commitments to promotion full and equal participation in the legal profession through the encouragement and inclusion of women, people of color, those with disabilities, and/or those of differing sexual orientations and gender identities. Adria Kimbrough, Dillard’s pre-law adviser, accepted the award at the San Diego.
FAST LANE ENROLLMENT: Nunez Community College, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette, is taking enrollment for Fast Lane 2 session through Wednesday, Oct. 15, when the classes start. The eight-week semester is half the usual time for a course and are offered in the fall and spring. A list of courses is available at nunez.edu or by calling (504) 278-6467.