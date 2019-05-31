Some families get together to boil crawfish or watch the Saints play. When the Foret family gets together, they play music.
Ryan Foret remembers his first music gig, at his grandmother’s house on Christmas Day in 1992. He played the keyboard and his brother, Brandon Foret, played the drums.
More than 20 years later, both Ryan and Brandon, along with their cousin, Chris Daigle, were among the 10 musicians inducted this month into the West Bank Musicians Hall of Fame. The other inductees were Ebdon Barrios, Glenn Morvant, Mark Cuquet, Mark “Mojo” Joseph, Daniel Deville, Wayne Folse and Chet Hebert.
The Hall of Fame was formed in 2003 to honor local musicians' contributions to the community. A ceremony and dance honoring the 2018 inductees was held at the Westwego Civic Association on June 2.
Music runs in the three men's blood. Their uncle Wayne Foret is president of the Hall of Fame and a 2004 inductee, and cousin Aaron Foret is a 2013 inductee.
“I’m extremely proud of my four nephews. They are all talented and successful, and I’m proud that they followed in my footsteps,” Wayne Foret said.
Daigle, 40, of Luling, grew up in Westwego and graduated from L.W. Higgins High School.
At 12, he started experimenting with drums. Only a year later, he began playing with Brad Sapia’s band. He also played with the Aaron Foret Band and with Foret Tradition and is currently playing with Junior and Sumtin’ Sneaky. .
The Foret brothers — Ryan, 37, and Brandon, 36 — grew up in Marrero and graduated from Archbishop Shaw High School, where Brandon played the drums and Ryan played the trumpet and baritone.
“My parents would take us to the car shows in Elmwood, where either my Uncle Wayne or Aaron would play. That was a big deal to us,” Ryan said.
Ryan, of Westwego, is the lead singer and plays keyboard in Foret Tradition, the swamp pop and oldies band he formed with Brandon in 1992.
In 2006, Brandon decided to focus more on rock 'n' roll and left the band to play gigs on Bourbon Street. He formed the Brandon Foret Band and then became the lead singer with The Chee-Weez.
This year, he reunited with his brother and Foret Tradition. Besides singing, Brandon, of Westwego, plays the drums, saxophone and guitar.
Each of the men can point to a special musical moment.
In 2015, Daigle’s 6-year-old son Eli played the drums on a cruise with Junior and Sumtin’ Sneaky band. “That was a proud moment for me. It teared me up,” he said.
Brandon’s time was during Carnival in 2008 when he got to play a half-dozen songs with Kid Rock, who was grand marshal of the Krewe of Endymion parade. “It was a great moment,” he said.
Ryan remembers that when he was about 16, his Uncle Wayne received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his music and the family had the opportunity to play with him: Ryan on trumpet; Aaron on keyboard; Chris on drums; along with the other members of Wayne’s band.
“That was a big moment for me,” Ryan said, “Uncle Wayne was my inspiration, and at that point I knew what direction I wanted to go in.”
Another big moment came on a 2010 family music cruise with Wayne, Aaron, Ryan and Brandon Foret and Daigle. Fans were invited to come along.
“We’ve all done cruises in the past, but this was the first time we did it together,” Ryan said.
Over 1,500 people booked the trip with them. “It was one of the biggest groups,” Ryan said.
One night on the cruise, there was a meet-and-greet and fans waited patiently to talk to them. “We felt like rock stars,” Brandon said.
It’s been 27 years, and night after night, they show up ready to perform.
“Music is a job, and it’s our job to be prepared,” Brandon said.
“Getting a group of guys to work together to create a song is a great feeling. This is what motivates me and keeps me going,” Daigle said.
Both Ryan and Brandon agree that it’s the fans who motivate them to continue to play. “When you see 500 people dancing to your songs, and when you get off the stage, they want to talk to you, well that’s motivation,” Ryan said.
They all agree they'll be playing for a long time.
“I’ve played all over Louisiana, Mississippi to Texas ... I meet so many people, but I’m surprised at how many young people listen to swamp pop music. I have people sending me videos of their 3-year-old child dancing to 'Tee-Nah-Nah', so I know I’ll be playing music for a long time when you have 3-year-olds dancing to my music,” Ryan said.