Tomato time May 8, 2019 - 12:58 pm

Homegrown tomatoes are for sale at the fest. Advocate photo by EMILY KASK

Kathryn Snyder, right, waves to her mom and friends from a ride on May 4. Advocate photo by EMILY KASK

Emmah Hellmers, left, grabs hands with Vivian Coulon on the swings. Advocate photo by EMILY KASK

The traditional fried green tomatoes dish, Tomato A La Chalmette Advocate photo by EMILY KASK

Our Lady of Prompt Succor church in Chalmette held its annual three-day Tomato Festival, an event with all the fest basics such as food, carnival rides and live music along with community events such as a Tomato Queen Pageant and baby contest.