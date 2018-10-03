ROSARY PROCESSION: St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church will hold its annual Rosary Process for Life and Peace at 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 6, at 4921 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie. The route goes through neighborhoods behind the church, with a simultaneous rosary inside the church. Parish groups are asked to bring banners. For information, call (504) 888-0703.
ROSARY GROUP: The Archbishop Rummel Parent Booster Club will hold its monthly Rosary Prayer Group at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, in the school chapel, 1901 Severn Ave. All are welcome to join in prayer and enjoy coffee, doughnuts and fellowship afterward.
WOMEN'S MORNING OF REFLECTION: St. Dominic Mothers' Club will hold a Women's Morning of Reflection with Stephanie Clouatre Davis. Coffee and breakfast start the day at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct.12, at 6323 Memphis St., New Orleans. For more information, see www.stdominicnola.org.
LIVING ROSARY: St. Rita Home and School Association will host a living rosary at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at the gym at 194 Ravan Ave., Harahan. Seventh graders will light candles to represent the decades. For information, call (504) 737-0744.
YOUTH PRAYER BREAKFAST: Gloryland Mount Gillion Baptist Church will hold its annual Youth Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at 1515 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The donation is $10.
ROSARY WALK: A rosary will be said at noon Saturday, Oct. 13, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor, 146 Fourth St., Westwego. Chairs are encouraged. For information, call (504) 606-6503.
FRANZ MEMORIAL: A memorial Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 for The Rev. Louis J. Franz, C.M., who died recently at 86. It will be at St. Joseph Church at 1802 Tulane Ave., with a reception to follow. Franz was born in New Orleans in 1931, and ordained in Missouri in 1957. He taught at seminaries across the country, and spent nine years in regional church leadership. He found work with the prison ministry in the Diocese of Little Rock especially rewarding. After serving in the Diocese of Gallup, New Mexico, for 18 years, he returned to New Orleans in 2011 and assisted at Vincentian-run St. Joseph Church as well as Good Shepherd Church on Napoleon Avenue, formerly St. Steven's. He began the Franz Foundation to finance initiatives to assist the needy here and abroad, with a special preference for Vincentian projects.
SCALLON MEMORIAL: A Mass in memory of the Rev. Kevin Scallon will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at St. Benilde Catholic Church, 1901 Division St., Metairie, hosted by the Catholic Charismatic Renewal of New Orleans. For information, see www.ccrno.org or call (504) 828-1368.
SCHOOL BOARD FORUM: The Social Justice Ministry of St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church will host a public forum for Jefferson Parish School Board candidates at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at 236 Robinson Ave., Marrero. For information, call (504) 341-4858.
FALL FESTIVAL: The Women's and Men's Clubs of St. Pius X will be holding a fall festival in conjunction with a haunted house, hayride and pumpkin patch from 6 p.m. to 10 Friday, Oct. 26, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Games, activities and food will be available at the school, 6600 Spanish Fort Blvd., New Orleans. For information, call (504) 282-2811 or visit www.stpiusxnola.org.
RECOVERY FELLOWSHIP: Christian Fellowship and Celebrate Recovery will host testimonies by Geraro Hidalgo and Chris O'Baugh at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Christian Fellowship, 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. Christian Rapper Lyrical Minister will perform. For information, call (504) 347-4875.
FEDERATION ANNUAL MEETING: The business meeting and election for the Jewish Federation of New Orleans will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Uptown Jewish Community Center, 5342 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. The meeting will celebrate the annual campaign and Julie Schwartz and David Radlauer, who co-chair the campaign, as well as Bradley Bain, recipient of the Herbert and Margot Garon Young Leadership Award. For information, contact Sherri Tarr (504) 780-5609 or at sherritarr@jewishnola.com.
THE HOPE OF ISRAEL: Tikvat Yisrael (Hope of Israel), a Messianic women's group sponsored by CJF Ministries, meets from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month on the second floor of the Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive, New Orleans. The next meeting will be Oct. 7. There will be a 15-minute Israeli folk dance workshop at 4:15 p.m. For information or to RSVP, contact Michelle Beadle at (210) 410-1034 or michelleb@cjfm.org.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For more information, call (504) 347-4875.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.