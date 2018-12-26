SEMINARY OPEN HOUSE: Notre Dame Seminary will have an open house for academic and leadership programs for lay people at 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 5, at 2901 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. RSVP by Jan 3 to the Lay Programs Office by email at maoffice@nds.edu or call (504) 866-7426, ext. 742. For information visit nds.edu/laymasterprograms/.
GRIEF DISCUSSION: "Coping With Loss — Finding Comfort from Tradition" will be the topic of a discussion at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Jewish Family Services of Greater New Orleans, 3300 W. Esplanade Ave., Suite 603, Metairie. The free event is sponsored by the Clergy Council, the Jewish Federation and Amiel Bakehila. To RSVP, contact rachel@fjsneworleans.org.
ROSARY GROUP: The Archbishop Rummel High School Parent Booster Club will hold its monthly Rosary Prayer Group at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at the school chapel, 1901 Severn Ave., Metairie.
BIBLE STUDY: "Run for God 5K Challenge" is a 12-week course that parallels study with preparation for a run or walk, designed for all levels of runners and walkers. The course will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 9 through April 3, at Munholland United Methodist Church, 1201 Metairie Road, Metairie. Cost is $22. For information, call (504) 834-9910 or visit www.munhollandumc.org.
BOOK STUDY: "Paul's Prison Letters: Colossians" will be the subject of a study at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at French Press Coffee House, 4205 Airline Highway, Metairie. The study is held by the Munholland United Methodist Church's Men's Coffee Crew Study Group. For information, call (504) 834-9910 or visit www.munhollandumc.org.
NEW TESTAMENT FAST TRACK: The Rev. Janet Davis will lead the Discipleship Fast Track Bible Study of the New Testament starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9 through April 10 at Munholland United Methodist Church, 1201 Metairie Road, Metairie. Cost is $20. For information, call (504) 834-9910 or visit www.munhollandumc.org.
RETURNING TO CHURCH SERIES: St. Edward the Confessor Church's Evangelization Committee will host “Catholics Returning Home” a six-week program intended to give inactive Catholics an understanding of the church with others contemplating returning to their faith beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at the parish center, 4921 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie. The weekly series continues through Feb. 14. Attendance at all sessions is not required. For information, call the parish office at (504) 888-0703.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For more information, call (504) 347-4875.
STUDY OF MATTHEW: An immersion Bible study of the book of Matthew will begin at 4:30 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 13 through March 24, at Munholland United Methodist Church, 1201 Metairie Road, Metairie. For more information, call (504) 834-9910 or visit www.munhollandumc.org.
FORGIVENESS BIBLE STUDY: The Ladies Thursday Morning Bible Study will examine forgiveness at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, from Jan. 17, ending before Mardi Gras, at Munholland United Methodist Church, 1201 Metairie Road, Metairie. Cost is $15. For information, call (504) 834-9910 or visit www.munhollandumc.org.
GRANDPARENTS EVENT: The Archbishop Rummel Parent Booster Club will host the Grandparents Mass and Luncheon for students in the ninth grade at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, in the Raider Room, 1901 Severn Ave., Metairie. Members of the Booster Club will serve a catered lunch at 12:45 p.m.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.