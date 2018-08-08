Doris Bailey Bell will be turning 104 years old on Friday, Aug. 10. On Sunday, Aug. 12 at 9 a.m., she will be recognized at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. A reception will follow in the educational building.
A member of Mt. Zion for nearly 60 years, she attends service regularly and holds membership in organizations such as United Methodist Women, the ECHO Senior Center and the Usher Board.
A native of Des Moines, Iowa, Bell received her bachelor's degree in 1940 from Arkansas AM&N University, currently known as Arkansas State at Pine Bluff. She came to New Orleans in 1944 to accept a job at Dillard University, where she worked in the office of the president for over 30 years, serving under four of the seven presidents in the university's history.
Bell is the widow of Alfred F. Bell and mother of Gerald A. Bell and Angelyn Bell Morgan, mother-in-law of Rodney Morgan, with five grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.