Dillard University will kick off its 150th Founding Anniversary by canceling classes on Friday, Jan. 11. Instead of reading, writing and arithmetic, students will gather with alumni, faculty and staff to volunteer throughout the city.
The day of service begins at 8 a.m. on the Dillard campus, 2601 Gentilly Blvd. Participants will gather for a continental breakfast and conference with university President Walter M. Kimbrough, Vice President of community relations Nick Harris and the Rev. Earnest Salsberry, chaplain. Local and state government officials also will greet volunteers before they travel to assigned community service locations.
“Since its inception, Dillard University has been rooted in service,” Kimbrough said, acknowledging examples set by alumni Ruth Simmons, Jericho Brown and Revius Ortique Jr., “who have helped contribute and shape American history.”
Nonprofit organizations participating in the Day of Service and Pay It Forward initiative include the Louisiana SPCA, Second Harvest Food Bank, New Orleans Habitat for Humanity, City of New Orleans Youth Study Center and the Office of Sustainability and Resilience, Bethany United Methodist Church, Pentecost Baptist Church, Martinez School, Recharge NOLA, New Hope Baptist Church, Holy Cross Lutheran Church and Progressive Baptist Church. Volunteers can sign-up by visiting bit.ly/DUDayOfService.
Recycling Christmas trees
Unflocked, natural Christmas trees without ornaments, lights or stands will be picked up for recycling this week in Orleans Parish. Residents should place trees curbside before 5 a.m. on the second scheduled garbage collection day of the week from Thursday, Jan. 10, to Saturday, Jan. 12. For information call NOLA 311.
Sounds of the ’50s
Travel back in time with Bobby Cure and the Poppa Stoppas to the doo-wop days of the 1950s at the Thursdays at Twilight concert from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 10 at City Park’s Pavilion of the Two Sisters, 1 Victory Drive.
Sing along to “Why Do Fools Fall in Love?” and many more tunes of the day. Tickets are $10, and seating is limited to 480 people. Food and drinks will be sold. For information visit www.neworleanscitypark.com or call (504) 483-9488.
New leader at NORD
The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission recently welcomed Larry Barabino Jr. as its chief executive officer. Barabino is no stranger to NORD. He served as CEO from 2006 to 2009, helping with recovery efforts after Hurricane Katrina.
Having recently managed a program for women and minority-owned businesses at the Housing Authority of New Orleans, Barabino will oversee a NORD budget of $13 million, and 131 full-time and 117 part-time staffers managing parks and facilities across the city. Finding a new chief programming officer and aquatics director will be a priority, he said.
It’s Carnival Time
Welcome to Carnival season 2019, which began with the Feast of the Epiphany on Jan. 6, and ends on Mardi Gras, March 5. Enjoy the fun and all flavors of king cake as the city pulses with parties and parades.
For me, the revelry kicks into serious gear when the satirical Krewe du Vieux parades through the French Quarter on the third Saturday before Fat Tuesday. This year’s second line of walkers and mule-drawn floats is set to roll at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
What a thrill to ride the king’s float with Ronnie Virgets in 1996. Wow, it seems like yesterday, but was so last century. Throw Me Somethin’, Mista!