ST. JOHN SCHOOLS: Two teachers from the St. John the Baptist Parish Public School District are among 70 who will participate in a case-method civics training workshop Aug. 18-20 at Harvard University. The League of Women Voters of Louisiana is covering the expenses for West St. John High School teacher Rochelle Darville and East St. John High School teacher Paul Panepinto.
EINSTEIN CHARTER SCHOOLS: The Einstein Charter School Learning Community recently honored three staff members who "nailed it" during the 2018-19 school year with Golden Hammer awards. The honorees are Einstein High School principal Nathan Stockman, quality control analyst Nakeveya Anthony and information technology director Long Nguyen.
SCI HIGH: A team of student filmmakers from New Orleans Charter Science and Mathematics High School won the grand prize in the Film Prize Junior competition for "Like a Ship Without a Sail," directed by Da’Jana Florent. The grand prize is a digital media grant of $5,000 to the school, $1,000 for a school celebration of the winners’ achievement, as well as a $1,000 cash reward for E’Jaaz Mason, the teacher who mentored the winning filmmakers. The film also earned a Freedom of Speech Award of a $1,000 scholarship, and Lawrence Kagler tied for best-actor honors. Film Prize Junior is the high school version of the Film Prize Foundation’s flagship festival, Louisiana Film Prize.
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: St. Mary’s Dominican High School student Sara Miller is one of five Louisiana students honored with a 2019 Certificate for Superior Writing from the National Council of Teachers of English. Meg Womble is chair of Dominican's English department, and Miller is a student of English teacher Casey Lefante.