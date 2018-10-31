The New Orleans Public Library is celebrating Halloween with a variety of free and fun events.
Children up to age 12 are invited to stop by the Mid-City Library, 4140 Canal St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to get a treat bag and enjoy a “creepy craft” station in the children’s room.
The Nix Library, 1401 S. Carrollton Ave., will host an extra spooky story time from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with treats and Halloween crafts.
Teenagers have two opportunities to participate, attempting to solve puzzles to exit escape rooms. The Central City Library, 2405 Jackson Ave., will host its escape room from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. with refreshments provided by Raising Cane’s and Slice Pizzeria; and the Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave., will host its escape room from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Also, the Black Sci Fi Club will screen a double feature at the Main Library with "Tales from the Hood" at 3:30 p.m. and "Candyman" at 5:30 p.m. Movie snacks will be provided, and children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
SHORT STORIES: A short story workshop, The Art of the Scene, will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Smith Library, 6301 Canal Blvd.
Award-winning writer Allison Alsup of the New Orleans Writers Workshop will lead this creative writing workshop and discuss the essentials of building vibrant characters and conflict. There's also a guided writing exercise. Participants can expect to leave with the first scene of a new story. All writing skill levels welcome.
LEARN TO CODE: Kids Code is a program for children ages 9 to 13 who are interested in computers and learning to code. The program covers a variety of tech topics and is led by Tech Talent South. It will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Keller Library & Community Center, 4300 S. Broad Ave.
AVOID FRAUD: A Fraud Prevention Workshop with AARP Louisiana will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 6 at the Nora Navra Library, 1902 St. Bernard Ave. Workshop attendees will learn why personal prevention is the most crucial tool in combating fraud and also hear about the latest data on fraud trends to protect themselves and their families.
FINANCIAL LITERACY: The Martin Luther King Library, 1611 Caffin Ave., will host a Financial Literacy Workshop from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 6. It's sponsored by the Junior League of New Orleans, Gulf Coast Bank and the National Council of Jewish Women. For more information about this program, call (504) 596-2695.