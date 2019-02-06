Atmospheric scientist the Rev. Eduardo Scarel, known as Pope Francis’ climatologist, visits New Orleans this month, giving a free community lecture and speaking to high school students on climate change and faith.
A Carmelite priest from Argentina, Scarel will speak on "Environmental Justice As Seen Through The Lens of Laudato Si" at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Schulte Auditorium, Notre Dame Seminary, 2901 S. Carrollton Ave. The lecture is free and open to all. No reservations are necessary. Visit carmelitengo.wixsite.com/environmentallecture.
Scarel’s talk is designed to inspire a wide audience — academics, students and anyone interested in how faith and scientific issues of climate change intersect. On Feb. 11, he also will speak to history, physics and religion classes at St. Mary’s Dominican High School and students at Mount Carmel Academy.
The Carmelite NGO, a nonprofit organization headquartered in New Orleans and composed of members of the worldwide Carmelite order, is bringing Scarel to the city as part of a nationwide lecture tour. Scarel is the Carmelite NGO’s representative to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and a member of its coordinating team.
Scarel served as an adviser to Francis as the pope produced his 2015 encyclical "Laudato Si: On Care For Our Common Home." Laudato Si's, “praise be to you,” is taken from text of Canticle of the Sun, St. Francis of Assisi’s 13th-century praise poem. In the encyclical, Francis calls for global action to address climate change and care for the earth as an issue of faith.