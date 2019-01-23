WORKSHOP ON GRIEF: GriefShare sessions will begin at 10 a.m. Thursdays, at Christian Fellowship Church, 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero, for the next 12 weeks. The support gatherings are for those who are dealing with the death of a loved one. Sessions include video presentation, discussion and at-home preparation. Fee is $15 for the workbook. Sessions may be joined at any time. For information, call (504) 347-4875.
GRANDPARENTS EVENT: The Archbishop Rummel Parent Booster Club will host the Grandparents Mass and luncheon for students in the ninth grade at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, in the Raider Room, 1901 Severn Ave., Metairie. Members of the Booster Club will serve a catered lunch at 12:45 p.m.
LIFE SERVICE: The St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Home and School Association and the Footprints for Life Club are sponsoring a Respect Life Prayer Service at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, 4119 St. Elizabeth Drive, Kenner. It's a Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of the Unborn, with the club's annual baby shower at 2:15 p.m. during school Mass, benefiting the Woman's New Life Center and Access Pregnancy Center.
FAITH LECTURE: Theologian Dr. Scott Hahn will lecture and discuss on the topic "Church is Pointless: What's In It for Me?" at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Dixon Hall, Tulane University, 6823 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans, sponsored by Tulane Catholic. Admission is $5, free for students. To register, visit stpaulcenter.org/Tulane.
FAMILY, FRIENDS DAY: New St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church will host a celebration at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at 1100 Odeon Ave., New Orleans. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Rickey Johnson. For information, contact Betty Williams, (504) 304-1644.
ALUMNI AWARDS BANQUET: The Union Baptist College and Theological Seminary National Alumni Association will hold an awards banquet and silent auction at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Crystal Palace Ballroom, 1725 Gretna Blvd., Harvey. Edward Alexander Jr., president of the Louisiana Missionary Baptist State Convention, will keynote. Twelve will be honored as distinguished alumni or citizens. Tickets are $50. To request tickets (by Jan. 21), call (504) 341-4858.
CAKE SALE: Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Madonna No. 1626, will sell homemade cakes following all Masses Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 2-3, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1908 Short St., Kenner. Normal-size cakes are $10, 5-inch bundt cakes are $5 and slices are $2. Sugar-free cakes will also be available. For information, (504) 450-4345.
CATHOLIC DAUGHTERS: Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Madonna No. 1626, will meet at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, in the LaRose room at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1908 Short St., Kenner. For information, call (504) 450-4345.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For more information, call (504) 347-4875.
DIVORCE SESSIONS: Celebration Church is holding a 14-week session of DivorceCare on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. in Classroom UC-203 at 2001 Airline Drive, Metairie. The program helps individuals stabilize and heal from separation and/or divorce. Registration is $17.50 and childcare is available. For information, contact Chris Russo at (504) 831-9673 or cruss46@bellsouth.net.