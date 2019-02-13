The Carmelettes dance team of Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans earned the top spot at the American All Star State Competition in Lafayette Jan. 19-20.
They competed against 30 teams from across the state to earn the title of State Champions.
The Carmelettes were awarded many team and individual honors. They placed first overall in the Prop/Novelty category and the Open category. They placed fourth overall in jazz and third overall in pom. They received first place in Division 3 for their Novelty and Open Dance, and they received second place for both their jazz and pom routines. They also received choreography and technique awards for their Novelty performance.
Solo, duets, officers and ensemble category awards include: Hip Hop ensemble, first place; Emily Rice, second in the Junior High School Division Solo; Captain dance, third in their category; Lindsey Lott and Britney Rice, third for their duet; Alyssa Branch, fourth in the Senior High School Division Solo; Ainsleigh Armand and Emily Rice, fourth for their duet; Alex Jarquin and Alyssa Hauptman, fifth for their duet; Lyrical ensemble, fifth place.
Gloria Doran was chosen as moderator of the year and had a special recognition at the competition for her 43 years of directing the Carmelettes. The Carmelettes will leave for Disney World on March 6 to perform at the national competition in Epcot on March 9.