Registration for New Orleans Ballet Association classes for ages 4 to 18 will be held in December and January at neighborhood sites in Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes.
Tuition-free classes in ballet, tap, hip hop, jazz and modern dance will taught by NOBA’s professional faculty. Classes and ages vary by location. The semester will culminate with fully produced concerts at the Lyons Recreation Center and Tulane University’s Dixon Hall.
Registration opportunities include;
- Monday, Dec. 17, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rosenwald Recreation Center, 1120 S. Broad St., and also at the Joe W. Brown Recreation Center, 5601 Read Blvd.
- Tuesday, Dec. 18, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Behrman Recreation Center, 2529 Gen. Meyer Ave., and also at the Treme Recreation Community Center, 900 N. Villere St.
- Wednesday, Dec. 19, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cut-Off Recreation Center, 6600 Belgrade St., and also at the Stallings–St. Claude Recreation Center, 4300 St. Claude Ave.
- Thursday, Dec. 20, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Broadmoor Arts & Wellness Center, 3617 Gen. Pershing St., and also at the Lyons Recreation Center, 624 Louisiana Ave.
- Tuesday, Jan. 8, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gernon Brown Recreation Center, 1001 Harrison Ave.
- Thursday, Jan. 10, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy, 2504 Maine Ave., Kenner
- Monday, Jan. 14, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chalmette High School Cultural Arts Center, 2600 Palmisano Blvd., Chalmette.
Classes are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a $10 processing fee (cash only) due at the time of registration. For information, visit nobadance.com or call (504) 522-0996, ext. 207.