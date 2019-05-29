The library is offering hundreds of free programs and activities for children, teens and adults during the Summer Fun program that runs from June 1 through July 20.
The annual program is a celebration of reading and exploring all that the library has to offer and is designed to encourage the development of lifelong literacy for New Orleanians of all ages by providing them with exciting programs and reading rewards.
Research shows that children who do not read at least four grade-level books over the summer break will lose up to two months’ worth of reading skills. By providing activities and incentives to read, the library can help keep youths from losing valuable skills over the summer.
Summer Fun events are held at all 15 library locations.
Children's events include:
- Michelle’s Magical Poodles programs
- Magic shows with Irwin Royes, “The World’s Smallest Magician”
- Professor Universe
Teen events include:
- Nintendo Switch gaming sessions
- Simple coding with Ozobots Coding Robots
- Crafting with heat-fused beads
Adult events include:
- History of the Cocktail presentations
- Paint party
- New Orleans street name spelling bee
Everyone who signs up for Summer Fun will earn a registration prize, and children and teens can earn prizes and raffle tickets every time they read or are read to for 200 minutes, up to 1,000 minutes. All ages can earn raffle tickets by completing activities.
Adults, ages 18 and over have the opportunity to submit a short story, poem or essay as part of the 5th annual Summer Fun Adult Writing Contest.
Additional information about the Summer Fun program, including the full schedule of events, can be found at nolalibrary.org.
Registration for Summer Fun is free and opens June 1 at any library location or at nolalibrary.org.
Summer Fun is sponsored by the Friends of the New Orleans Public Library.