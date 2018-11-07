St. Mary's Dominican High School marked the 10th year of its fundraising pink volleyball games by bringing players from that first game in 2008 to Siena Gym for the match against Archbishop Chapelle High School.
The proceeds from the game will go to support breast cancer patients through Tulane Cancer Center’s Patient Relief Fund.
Returning to celebrate the decade mark were alumnae athletes who played in the first pink games: Mallorie Brimmer ’12, Anna Goebel ’10, Jackie Hurst ’09, Lauren Kavanaugh ’09, Rachel Legrand ’12, Cassidy Montgomery ’11, Michelle Mutter ’12, Mary Palmer ’09, Mary Pursell ’12, Taylor Reuther ’11, Victoria Waguespack ’12, Kelly Weicks ’10 and Maggie White ’11.
Dominican’s “Paint The Pitt” pink volleyball games this year raised $13,503.70. “Since Dominican played the first pink games in 2008, we have raised more than $70,000,” said Paul Spitzfaden, Dominican’s athletics director. “Our schools and community come together each year for a cause that touches countless lives. In the pink games, everyone is a winner.”
Pink Games are in collaboration with Chapelle, Cabrini, Mount Carmel Academy, Dominican, St. Scholastica, and Loyola University. Tulane Cancer Center reported that in the past five years, funds raised through the pink games have totaled approximately $116,000. Last year’s cumulative donation total of $41,234 set a new record for the pink games, and nearly doubled the previous year’s donation.
Tulane Cancer Center’s Patient Relief Fund provides vital assistance to patients who are facing both a cancer diagnosis and financial burdens that could become barriers to their care. It assists with everything from medical bills and prescription co-pays to transportation and housing for patients who have to travel to New Orleans for their clinic visits and treatments.