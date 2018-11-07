SEELOS LECTURE: The Rev. Byron Miller will speak on Blessed Francis Seelos at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 13396 River Road, Destrehan. Miller is president and publisher of Liguori Publications and the former vice postulator for the canonization cause of Seelos. For more information, call (985) 764-6383.
HOLIDAYS AND GRIEF: "Surviving the Holidays GriefShare" is a seminar slated for 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 9, at Christian Fellowship Church, 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero, to help those grieving the death of a loved one. The seminar includes a video and a group discussion. Cost is $5 for materials. For information, call (504) 347-4875.
RACHEL'S VINEYARD RETREAT: Nov. 9-11 are the dates for the Rachel's Vineyard Retreat "for those hurting from abortion or miscarriage." Facilitators are Pam Richard and Donna Scheuermann, with the Rev. David Seid, OP, as the priest facilitator Cost is $190 per person, with assistance available. For more information, call (504) 460-9360 or (504) 258-9183. Online, see facebook.com/rvrnola.
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: The St. Ann Men's Club will host a Thanksgiving luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, in the cafeteria of the school, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. The meal will feature turkey, stuffing with gravy, gumbo, green bean casserole, salad and bread and is available for a donation of $5. All proceeds and additional donations collected will go to support St. Ann's St. Anthony Ministry. Dine-in and takeout. For details, visit www.stannmensclub.org.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For more information, call (504) 347-4875.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
SPIRITUAL SEMINAR: Magnificat, a Catholic women's ministry to women, will sponsor "Life in the Spirit" at 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 1224 Beverly Garden Drive, Metairie. To register or for more information, call (504) 831-9737 or (504) 837-6893.
DIVORCE AND HOLIDAYS SEMINAR: Celebration Church's DivorceCare program will hold a one-night event on "Surviving the Holidays" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the church at 2001 Airline Drive, Metairie. Registration is free, and child care is provided. For information, call (504) 831-9673 or visit www.divorcecare.org/holidays/events/29032.