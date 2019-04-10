St. Charles Parish honored 108 employees for attendance and service during a civil service awards and training program March 28 at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center.
Deborah Graff, the finance administrative aide for the St. Charles Parish finance department, was named the outstanding employee of the year.
Graff is a 20-year employee of St. Charles Parish government. She has served the entirety of her career in the finance department, where she started as secretary before becoming the administrative aid.
A committee made up of appointed and civil service employees from various departments chose Graff from a field of nominees. This year’s committee included Rechelle Champagne, Seth Waldrop, Kirt Madere, Wendy Scott, Renee Agurcia and Brandon Touchard.
In addition, Dorothy Cain, a registered nurse and certified health and wellness coach within the Ochsner corporate wellness department, gave a presentation on health coaching for parish employees.
St. Charles Parish government employees with 30 years service are: Todd Champagne, Ellis Collins, Calli Madere and Duane Miguez.
St. Charles Parish government employees with 25 years service are: Terry Breaux, Jean Domengeaux Jr., Michelle Heurtin, Dawn Higdon, Dale Jordon and Dwayne Tregre.
St. Charles Parish government employees with 20 years service are: Alfred Darensbourg III, Deborah Graff, Rachelle Johnson, Damien Lococo, Donrell McKenzie, Kimberly Morgan-Smith, Donna Nicholas, Jason Tastet, Detra Thompson and Angela Troxler.
St. Charles Parish government employees with 15 years service are: Jamie Borras, Jan Comardelle, Edward Lampo and Sean Lewis.
St. Charles Parish government employees with 10 years service are: Donald Arnold, Brad Berthelot, Donna Breaux, Anedra Coleman, Rubbie Cotton, Curtis Dufour, Grant Dussom, Wayde Eusea, Rechelle Fonseca, Duane Foret, Monique Fortier, Seth Frickey, Kenny Guedry, Keith Lockett, Waldorlee Lockett, Luis Martinez, Eric McLean, Lloyd Morris, Sammie Scholle, KaJuan Smith, Orin Taylor, Lionel Thomas and Derek Weber.