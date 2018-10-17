YOUNG AUDIENCES CHARTER SCHOOL: More than 420 pieces of student artwork will be included in the Art Bright exhibition from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Young Audiences Charter School, 1407 Virgil St., Gretna. Professionally matted and framed student artwork will be for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the school. The event is free and open to the public.
CRUSADER DISCOVERY NIGHT: Prospective Brother Martin High School students in grades five through eight are invited to Crusader Discovery Night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at the school, 4401 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans. For information, call the admissions office at (504) 283-1561.
GRANDPARENTS' DAY: St. Ann Catholic School will host grandparents of students in the preschool and Kindergarten programs Friday, Oct. 19, in the school cafeteria at 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. For times for individual grade levels, see www.stannschool.org.
NOCCA DRAMA WORKSHOP: A drama workshop for students in grades nine through 11 will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., from Oct. 30 through Nov. 15. The workshop gives an overview of the NOCCA drama department and prepares students for the spring audition; there is a $40 supply fee. To register, visit eventbrite.com.
LAKEWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Cooper Matherne, the son of Blake and Holly Matherne of Luling, is the 2018-19 student of the year at Lakewood Elementary School in Luling.
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: Alumnae athletes from St. Mary's Dominican High School surprised volleyball coach Jessica Chatellier during a home game against Terrebonne High School, celebrating Chatellier's achievement of her 300th career win during an earlier game against Academy of the Sacred Heart. Chatellier, on the Dominican faculty since 2003, has led the school’s varsity team to two district titles, in 2004 and 2006. In 2003, the team played in the state championship game. Dominican’s win against Terrebonne marked Chatellier’s 302nd win.
HALLOWEEN PRODUCTION: The St. Philip Neri drama program will present the Halloween classic “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-20 and at 1 p.m. Oct. 21 in the parishioner center, 6500 Kawanee Ave., Metairie. General admission tickets are $8 adults, $5 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are $10 for reserved seating. For reservations, call or email Amy Dufrechou at (504) 382-5481 or adufrechou@cox.net.
"WILDER, WILDER, WILDER": The drama department of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts will present "Wilder, Wilder, Wilder," three one-act plays by Thornton Wilder, at 7 p.m. Oct. 23-26 in Lupin Hall at NOCCA, 2800 Chartres St., New Orleans. Tickets are $15 at eventbrite.com.
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: Fifty-five 55 students have been inducted into the National Honor Society. Membership into the National Honor Society is based on the four pillars of character, scholarship, leadership and service. Moderators are Mazie Stewart and Amy Calongne. The inductees are: Margaret Adams, Annamarie Allen, Emma Barnes, Madison Bertucci, Catherine Bickerton, Elise Bourg, Brooke Boyd, Alexandra Brothers, Jordyn Brown, Hannah Champagne, Victoria Chan, Emilee Chubb, Kayla Cook, Grace DiFranco, Natalie Dinh, Ashley Dufour, Anna Fayard, Aline Firmin, Elizabeth Fluellen, Holly Fraychineaud, Sara Medina Garcia, Lucy Harper, Mary Harty, Zoee Hunter, Logan Jackson, Lyndsey Jones, Alexandra LaNasa, Bryce Leonhard, Vivian Liu, Gracie Manthey, Hallie Matherne, Kennedi Melancon, Ella Melnyk, Sara Miller, Mattie Morel, Meagan Morici, Shelby Morris, Isabella Ockman, Mayah Olivero, Celeste Patron, Tessa Paul, Kennedy Payne, Reagan Perry, Elexis Raymond, Chloe Sanders, Rachel Schlosser, Margaret Schmidt, Celeste Schonberg, Julia Slattery, Tai Sutherland, Chloe Townsend, Rebecca Triche, Grace Wood, Irene Yu and Catherine Zimmerman.
"ENCHANTED EVENING": The St. Dominic Mother's Club will host its annual Twilight Bonhomie, "An Enchanted Evening," at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at The Cannery, 3803 Toulouse St. Live and silent auctions will be featured, as well as food, music and dancing at this fundraiser for the school. Tickets are $100 per couple, $150 for patron couple. Sponsorship levels start at $300. For more information, contact (504) 486-2824 or visit www.stdom.givesmart.com.
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY: The Mount Carmel Academy quiz bowl team won the junior varsity division of the French Quarter Kickoff Tournament at Xavier University on Sept. 22. MCA’s Lorraine Steigner was the highest-scoring individual in the junior varsity division. The quiz bowl team also includes Shelby Lanoux, Camille Neumann and Rachel Stone.
SERVICE LEARNING: The Joe W. and Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation has awarded Mount Carmel Academy $19,034.00 for service learning projects, along with a $1,000 Principal’s Award. Among the MCA clubs receiving grant money are the Eco Cub Club and Mount Carmel Cubs Against Destructive Decisions.
ST. ANDREW'S OPEN HOUSE: Prospective parents can opt for one of three tours of St. Andrew's Episcopal School, beginning at the school's Chalstrom Parish House, 1031 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. The tours, by age group are:
- Cottage open house, for ages 18 months to 3 years, Thursday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m.
- Pre-kindergarten to grade 4, Thursday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m.
- Middle school preview, Thursday, Dec. 6, 4 p.m.
Registration is required. Contact Lisa Witter at (504) 866-6553 or visit www.standrewsepiscopalschool.org.
"COMET FOR A DAY": St. Charles Catholic School offers students in fifth through eighth grades the chance to experience the school on one day — from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 and 28. Guests will shadow a student ambassador, visiting classes and participating in activities at the campus at 100 Dominican Drive, Laplace. Reservations are required. Contact the admissions office at (985) 652-3809, ext. 119 or D'Neil Figuero at figuero.dneil@st.charlescatholic.org.
OPEN HOUSE: Stuart Hall will host open houses for the preschool and lower schools at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. An overview and tours of the campus are planned. For information or private tours, contact Libby McGinn at (504) 861-5382 or visit stuarthall.org.
SIP & SHOP: The Archbishop Rummel Parent Booster Club will host its annual “Sip, Shop, & Socialize” event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 26, on campus in the Raider Room, 1901 Severn Ave. Vendors will be selling a variety of gifts such as apparel, home décor, yard art, jewelry and Rummel-themed items. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: Julia Cazabon of River Ridge, a senior at St. Mary's Dominican High School in New Orleans, has been recognized as a 2018-19 National Hispanic Scholar. Each year, the National Hispanic Recognition Program honors more than 7,000 academically outstanding Hispanic/Latino juniors who take the PSAT/NMSQT. To be eligible, students must be at least one-quarter Hispanic/Latino (based on the program’s definition) and achieve a minimum PSAT/NMSQT score for their region. Students with a cumulative junior year grade point average of 3.5 or higher are designated as Scholars. NHRP is administered directly by College Board and Scholarship America.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: An open house for prospective Brother Martin High School students and their families will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the school, 4401 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans. Students will guide families around the facilities, and participants can learn about Brother Martin’s spiritual formation, curriculum and athletic and extracurricular programs. For information about the open house, or about school day tours, visit www.brothermartin.com or call the admissions office at (504) 283-1561.
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: The St. Ann Home and School Club will hold a general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, in the gym of the school, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. Attendees are encouraged to bring Adopt-An-Angel gifts. There will be a holiday shopping boutique with multiple vendors hosted by the Home and School Club at 7 p.m. in the school cafeteria. Courtney Fox and Tammy Vaccaro are the co-presidents of the Home and School Club.
MATH OLYMPIAD: Registration is open for Louisiana fifth-graders seeking to participate in the free Louisiana Elementary Math Olympiad, which will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Kenilworth Science and Technology School, 7600 Boone Drive, Baton Rouge. The Math Olympiad is a paper-and-pencil contest that measures students' skills at adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing. Students can go to www.laemo.org/start-studying to see the type of questions that will be on the test, which is aligned with the statewide LEAP test. Top finishers on the test will receive prizes, including an iPod, Kindle, Kindle Fire and iPod Touch, and their teachers will receive gift cards. Parents also are encouraged to stay for the event, which also features guest speakers and workshops during the testing.
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: The St. Ann Men's Club will host a Thanksgiving luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, in the cafeteria of the school, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. The meal will feature turkey, stuffing with gravy, gumbo, green bean casserole, salad and bread and is available for a donation of $5. All proceeds and additional donations collected will go to support St. Ann's St. Anthony Ministry. Dine-in and take-out. For details, visit www.stannmensclub.org.
ST. JOHN STEM MAGNET HIGH SCHOOL: Applications are being accepted through Dec. 3 for the 2019-20 school year at St. John STEM Magnet High School, 1880 La. 44, Reserve, (985) 479-8338. Applications are available online at www.stjohn.k12.la.us; admitted students will be notified by Jan. 22. The STEM Magnet High School Program is open to students currently in grades seven through nine who performed well on standardized math or science tests or have a minimum of a 3.0 cumulative GPA in math and science from the past school year. For information on the STEM Magnet High School Program, visit stem.stjohn.k12.la.us or call (985) 479-8338.