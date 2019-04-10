Four local authors will make presentations at the fifth annual Mystery Readers/Writers Literary Festival at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.: Farrah Rochon
Rochon gives an interactive deep dive into creating characters using various methods rooted in psychology, including characterization with the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and Keirsey-Temperament Sorter, and how to apply them to fiction writing.
A USA Today bestselling author, Rochon hails from outside New Orleans and has garnered acclaim for her Holmes Brothers, New York Sabers, Bayou Dreams and Moments in Maplesville series. The two-time RITA Award finalist also received the Emma Award for Author of the Year in 2015
11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Jean Redmann and Greg Herren
The central character in a mystery often is a detective who eventually solves the mystery by logical deduction. Through the years, Redmann and Herren have created dozens of characters in their mysteries, and they explain how to create logical, believable, complex characters that readers will love.
Redmann writes two mystery series, one featuring New Orleans private investigator Micky Knight, and as R. Jean Reid, the Nell McGraw series, about a Gulf Coast town newspaper editor. Her books have won first place in the ForeWord mystery category, as well as several Lambda Literary awards.
Herren is the author of more than 30 novels and has edited more than 20 anthologies. He has won numerous awards, including the Anthony and Lambda Literary Award (twice). His short story collection "Survivor's Guilt and Other Stories" was released on April 1, and his next novel "Royal Street Reveillon" will be released this September.
12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.: O’Neil De Noux
The evolution of the femme fatale in detective literature has a distinct development from the early days of the victim in Poe to the deadly archetype seen in the Chandler and Hammett novels and film noir. De Noux explains the archetype and how it is used today.
De Noux, of New Orleans, has 40 books published, 400 short story sales and a screenplay produced. His fiction has received the Shamus Award for Best Short Story, the Derringer Award for Best Novelette and the 2011 Police Book of the Year.
2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Adrian van Young
Van Young will focus on writing, including basic methods of characterization, building unlikeable, as well as likable characters (crucial to mystery fiction and crime); and establishing narrative unreliability, which he says is important in mystery writing. He will use a combination of writing exercises and excerpts from published works.
Van Young is the author of "The Man Who Noticed Everything," a collection of stories, and "Shadows in Summerland," a novel. He received a Henfield Foundation Prize and has twice been nominated for the Pushcart Prize. He teaches creative writing at Tulane, St. Martin's Episcopal School and The New Orleans Writers Workshop.
CIVIL WAR LECTURE: Richard Marksbury, a professor in the School of Asian Studies at Tulane University, will discuss “The Lost Cause — Myth or Revitalization Movement” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Following the defeat of the Confederate States of America in 1865, white Southerners launched a social movement commonly referred to as the Lost Cause, which views the war as a defense of states' rights in the face of aggression rather than a defense of slavery. Marksbury will focus on the definition of The Lost Cause.
THEOSOPHY GROUP: Minor Lile, an international speaker for the 70-nation Theosophical Society headquartered in Chennai, India, will speak from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the meeting of the Theosophy and Self-Transformation Discussion Group.
The group encourages a general understanding of the key ideas from Western and Eastern schools of philosophy, the latest theories in modern science, and a comparative study of the world's major religious traditions.
HAM RADIO TEST: The Crescent City Ham Radio Group sponsors the Amateur Radio License Exam at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, at the West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey. Anyone may take the national accreditation test in order to get an amateur radio license.
GENEALOGY Q&A: The Genealogical Research Society of New Orleans hosts Ask the Experts night at 7 p.m. Monday, April 15, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Several local genealogy experts will answer questions and give patrons pointers regarding their search for ancestors.
Experts will represent various ethnic genealogy such as Irish, Italian, German and others. There will also be a table for New Orleans Genesis, the GRSNO Journal, where we will be offering suggestions about how to write a family history to submit for publication.
JEFFERSON HIGHWAY BOOK CLUB: The group discusses "Girl in Disguise" by Greer Macallister at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway. In the tumultuous years of the Civil War, heroine Kate Warne is the first female Pinkerton detective.
CLASSICS: The Great Books Discussion Group will talk about "Rebecca" by Daphne DuMaurier at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie. The Gothic novel is remembered especially for the character Mrs. Danvers, the fictional estate Manderley, and its opening line: "Last night I dreamt I went to Manderley again."