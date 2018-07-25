UNIVERSITY OF NEW ORLEANS UNDERGRADUATE RESEARCH: The Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust recently donated $50,000 to the University of New Orleans to expand two programs that directly engage undergraduate students in research with mentors. The Privateer Undergraduate Research and Scholarly UNO Experience (PURSUE) program matches students from any class level and academic discipline to faculty mentors with shared academic interests and provides an award of up to $1,500 for a student worker position focused on research, scholarly or creative activity to be conducted under the guidance of the mentor. Students earn $15 per hour and can work as many as 10 hours per week, up to 100 hours per semester. The College of Sciences Undergraduate Research Program is similar to PURSUE but designed specifically for students pursuing an undergraduate degree from the College of Sciences.
UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS: Five students from Jefferson and Orleans parishes are among those who graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville after the spring 2018 semester. They are:
- Mark Arthur Haydel Jr., of Metairie, juris doctor
- Abbey Elizabeth Hess, of Metairie, M.A. in athletic training
- Kent Henry Johnson, of New Orleans, B.A. in political science
- Gina Melissa Lopez, of New Orleans, master of business administration
- Michael Marzelli, of New Orleans, M.A. in educational leadership.