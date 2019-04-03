Members of the LaPlace Rotary Club recently made presentations about the history of the American flag and flag etiquette for fourth-graders at Riverside Academy and St. Peter School in Reserve. At St. Peter, seventh-graders also attended the program.
Students received flag etiquette booklets. A flag-folding demonstration also was held. Many children received American flag pins for correctly answering questions about the flag. At the end of the program, the Rotary Club presented an American flag to each school.
LaPlace Rotary Club members participating in the presentations were Mary Lynn Altmont, Elaina DeFrancesch, Lucien Gauff, Betty Martin, Gordon Taylor, Dean Torres and Mike Tregre.